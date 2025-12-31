New Year 2026 countdown time start soon: On December 31, people on X (previously Twitter) posted pictures from various cities and towns, making the final sunrise of 2025 a widely shared moment throughout India.

These pictures provide a serene pause before the thrill of midnight countdowns and festivities to greet New Year's Day 2026 as the nation gets ready for New Year's Eve 2025.

Wishes for the New Year were all over X's social media feeds. Many people expressed thanks for 2025 and described it as a reminder of resilience, personal development, and lessons learned.

Across the country, the last sunrise of 2025 became more than a moment of light; it became a shared cultural snapshot. The trend highlights how a simple dawn can bring people together even in a nation full of New Year's enthusiasm, marking the change from 2025 to 2026 with thankfulness, hope, and peaceful anticipation.

According to images released by the news agency ANI, hundreds of people flocked to the Kanyakumari beach early on Wednesday morning to see the final sunrise of 2025. As the first rays of sunrise slowly arrived on the horizon, the footage shows sizable groups standing along the waterfront, many of them holding out cell phones and cameras. As the sky starts to brighten in shades of orange and gold, the video shows people gathered in groups along the rocky shoreline and open viewing spots, facing the sea in almost complete silence. At the southernmost tip of India, several tourists can be seen documenting the event as others silently observe the last dawn of the year.