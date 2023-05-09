Home / Social Viral / Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: details on his history, celebration, quotes

In India, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is still a symbol of Rajput's bravery and pride. Also, recall as an unbelievable figure in Indian history and is known for his boldness, gallantry, and patriotism

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:54 AM IST
A festival 'Maharana Pratap Jayanti' is held to honour Maharana Pratap Singh, a Mewar-based Rajput king. The legendary ruler is known as a genuine nationalist that initiated the main conflict for Freedom. In the battle of Haldighati, he fought alongside Akbar, one of the most famous Mughal emperors.
After four hours of fighting, Maharana Pratap was forced to escape. But he was able to kill a lot of enemies on the battlefield, which earned him the respect and honour he has today. On the third day of the Jyeshtha Shukla phase, the third month of the Hindu calendar, his birthday is commemorated as Maharana Pratap Jayanti.




Maharana Pratap Jayanti: History
Maharana Pratap is an honour and even worshipped by Indians, particularly in the North. When Akbar, the Mughal Emperor, invaded the dynasty of Maharana Pratap's father, the story of the great king began. Afterwards, when Maharana Pratap himself became king, he denied to collaborate with Akbar various times.


Despite being many by two to one, the king defeated the Mughals once in the battle of Haldighati even though he had not completely conquered them. He accomplished this by employing terrain strategies intended to eliminate the opposing general.


Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Celebration

On Maharana Pratap Jayanti, special, extensive pujas are performed in his memory. On this special day, there are also a number of cultural discussions and events in many parts of the nation. On his birthday, a lot of people also go to his memorial statue in Udaipur. In addition, the king's legacy is honoured with lively parades and religious ceremonies in states like Rajasthan. 


Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Quotes

    • “It's better to serve the nation, instead of wasting this life living happily and simply.”
    • “Those who work or struggle for their work and the world, are remembered forever.”
    • “It's the duty of each and every human to abolish dishonesty and injustice from the world.”
    • “Time gives its legacy to a powerful and courageous person, so stay steadfast on your way.”

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

