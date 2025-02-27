BS annual summit 'Manthan' kicks off today; many renowned voices to attend

As the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India is today a land of immense opportunities, but it also faces significant challenges. Global uncertainties such as Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, the inward-looking policies of many nations, and the unpredictability of Donald Trump’ presidency add layers of complexity to the country’s economic and geopolitical landscape. These pressing concerns will take centre stage at the second edition of Business Standard’s annual summit, Manthan, which kicks off on Thursday, February 27, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi.

The two-day event, coinciding with Business Standard’s 50th anniversary year, will bring together some of the most influential voices in government, policy, and industry. The summit will be inaugurated by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will deliver the keynote address.

Following her speech on Thursday morning, she will engage in a fireside chat, offering deeper insights into India’s evolving global role and the strategies necessary to navigate this transformation.

Adding to the robust discussions, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will address India’s climate commitments and net-zero emission goals in the context of global shifts, particularly in light of Trump’s return to the White House.

The summit’s first day will feature a stellar lineup of distinguished speakers, including PK Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, who will offer insights on how India should manoeuver through an uncertain world. Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, will also share his perspectives on global economic developments. Banking stalwart Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, will discuss the country’s current economic growth and challenges, while Chris Wood, global head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, will explore India’s market position compared to developed and emerging economies.

A series of thought-provoking panel discussions will further enrich the day’s discourse. Dharmakirti Joshi (chief economist, Crisil), Laveesh Bhandari (president, Centre for Social and Economic Progress), Tushar Vikram (CEO and country head India, Mashreq), and Sundeep Sikka (ED and CEO, Nippon Mutual Fund) will deliberate on “India’s economic reset amid a new world order”. Another key panel will focus on “Defence and private sector: collaboration and coordination,” featuring a former Naval chief, the chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the president of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. Day One will conclude with a fireside chat with Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority, who will deliberate new paradigms in financial reporting.

The second day of Manthan will continue with engaging discussions on India’s evolving economic framework. Suman Bery, vice chairperson of NITI Aayog, will be in a fireside chat on India evolving position in a global world order, while market expert Samir Arora will discuss “navigating the investment landscape in 2025”. Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCL, will reimagine India’s semiconductor ambitions in a critical fireside chat.

Additionally, labour market dynamics will be explored in a panel on “the future of jobs,” featuring Sumita Dawra, secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, alongside Radhicka Kapoor of the International Labour Organisation and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh president Hiranmay Pandya. Some other key sessions on ‘New India‘ will have insights from leading entrepreneurs such as Sunil Vachani, chairman of Dixon Technologies, Puneet Jaggi, co-founder of BluSmart and Gensol, Anshoo Sharma, co-founder and CEO of magicpin, and Achint Setia, CEO of Snapdeal.

Given the urgency of climate change, the role of renewable energy will also be a major talking point. A high-powered discussion titled “Can India champion itself as a renewable energy hub?” will feature top industry voices, including Amit Singh (CEO, Adani Green Energy), Deepesh Nanda (MD and CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy), and Girish Tanti (co-founder and vice chairman, Suzlon Group).

Meanwhile, another discussion will debate the country’s economic priorities with the topic, “Is agriculture India’s strength or weakness?”. Agriculture has for long been India’s backbone, providing both food security and employment. Is it, however, time India shifted focus and went full throttle on manufacturing? Discussing this will be eminent agricultural economists and policy advocates such as Ramesh Chand, member, NITI Aayog, CSC Sekhar, professor at the Institute of Economic Growth, and Ajay Vir Jakhar, chairman, Bharat Krishak Samaj (Indian Farmers Forum).

A sector that is not discussed often enough in conversations around India’s economy is luxury. Having marked its presence on the moon, what does India need to do to stamp its presence as a country from which emerge brands that the world aspires to possess? With an economy on the rise and a growing consumer base for high-end products, can India produce its own world-renowned luxury brands? Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot, will explore this possibility in a session titled, “Can India create its own LVMH?”

Over two dynamic days, Manthan will serve as a platform for insightful debates and strategic discussions, shaping India’s vision in an era of rapid transformation. With a stellar line-up of speakers and crucial topics under the spotlight, the summit is set to provide valuable perspectives on how India can thrive in a complex and shifting global order. Stay tuned as Business Standard brings live coverage and expert analysis from the event.