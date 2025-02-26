BS Manthan: Can India's upskilling push secure its job market future?

As the world accelerates its transition into a digital and technologically advanced era, the landscape of employment is undergoing a major transformation. India, with its vibrant economy and rapid technological advancements, is at the forefront of this change. The second annual BS Manthan summit, hosted by Business Standard, will convene top experts for a panel discussion titled ‘Future of jobs’ at the second annual BS Manthan summit, hosted by Business Standard.

The two-day event, taking place from February 27-28 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, comes at a pivotal moment as India navigates the evolving landscape of the future of jobs, striving to capitalise on emerging trends in artificial intelligence, hybrid work models, and upskilling to become a global leader in talent development by 2030.

The panel will feature Sumita Dawra, secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment; Radhicka Kapoor, senior employment specialist, ILO Decent Work Technical Support Team (DWT) for South Asia; and Hiranmay Pandya, All India President, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

India’s job market evolution

In 2024, India witnessed significant layoffs across various sectors, with major tech companies downsizing their workforce. Despite these challenges, the country remains optimistic about its future job market. The government’s focus on digital literacy and skills development, coupled with initiatives like the National Education Policy, aims to equip the workforce with the skills needed for emerging industries.

AI and automation: Challenges and opportunities

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising industries worldwide, including India. While AI has raised concerns about job displacement, it also presents opportunities for new roles in AI development, deployment, and management. According to recent studies, AI could create more jobs than it replaces, particularly in sectors like data science, cybersecurity, and digital marketing.

Innovation and export potential

One of the most promising aspects of India’s job market is its potential for innovation and export. Indian companies are increasingly developing cutting-edge technologies, including AI solutions, which are finding markets globally. As India aims to become a hub for tech innovation, partnerships between Indian startups and global tech giants will be crucial in expanding its digital footprint.

Key players and initiatives

Major industry players, including Infosys, TCS, and Wipro, are scaling up initiatives in AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. The government's push for digital literacy and the establishment of innovation hubs across the country are further fuelling this growth. With India eyeing significant investments in the tech sector by 2030, the future of jobs looks promising, with a focus on skills development and innovation.

About BS Manthan

Launched in 2024, BS Manthan has established itself as a premier platform for discussions on ‘business, policy, and industry trends’. In its second edition, the summit continues to shape high-impact conversations on India’s most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities. The panel discussion on February 28 will provide critical insights on how India can leverage its human capital, scale up innovation, and position itself as a global leader in the future of work.