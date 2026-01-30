Cautious confidence: Amid uncertainty, banks seek to steer with stability
Even as banks boast healthy books, concerns remain across the financial landscape. Raghu Mohan and Abhijit Lele explain why work is not yet completeRaghu MohanAbhijit Lele
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
Even as banks boast healthy books, concerns remain across the financial landscape. Raghu Mohan and Abhijit Lele explain why work is not yet completeRaghu MohanAbhijit Lele
Look out for
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 6:08 AM IST