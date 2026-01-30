Cautious confidence: Amid uncertainty, banks seek to steer with stability

What of the wider India Inc? Bank of India MD and CEO, Rajneesh Karnatak, is of the opinion that project financing will gather momentum, and loan offtake (term loans) to infrastructure, and manufacturing will be better in calendar year 2026 (CY26), than 2025. But, working capital loans may not see much increase as companies are tapping their own resources for business requirements.

As for the economy, Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda is of the view, it will maintain the momentum gained in financial year 2026 (FY26) in FY27, with growth in the 7-7.5 per cent range. As per the first advance estimates of National Income, released by the National Statistical Organisation, India’s real GDP and gross value added (GVA) growth for FY26 are projected at 7.4 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively. This will be driven by two factors — pick up in consumption sustaining over a longer period of time, and private investment becoming gradually more broad-based. “Companies are also expected to do better, especially in the consumption goods space, with sustained demand resulting in improvement in earnings. The inflation outlook would be in the region of 4-4.5 per cent, which means that the rate cycle involving reductions is virtually over,” he said. By and large, the rupee should maintain its level, as the dollar remains weak in 2026, and deprecation of 3-4 per cent could be expected.