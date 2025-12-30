BS Samriddhi: 'Uttar Pradesh has turned into a vibrant startup hub'

Indian Bank is the leading lender in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and committed to the state’s economic growth, says Sudhir Kumar Gupta, chief general manager of the state-owned company. Gupta, in an interview with Virendra Singh Rawat at the Business Standard Samriddhi conference in Lucknow, explains how Indian Bank supports small businesses and startups. Edited excerpts:

The banking sector will be a key enabler. It will drive growth by facilitating the flow of credit to priority sectors such as MSMEs, housing, agriculture and infrastructure. Banks support industrial clusters through tailored financial products for their needs. Additionally, the sector will advance financial inclusion by expanding branch networks, strengthening the business correspondent (BC) model and leveraging digital banking solutions. By partnering with government initiatives for skill development and entrepreneurship financing, banks will empower individuals and businesses to create a robust ecosystem for sustainable economic growth.