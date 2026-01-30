Fintech's long march from disruption to discipline in its next chapter

Closer engagement with Mint Road has also benefited fintech. The RBI has held nearly 500 interactions with fintechs. As Malhotra noted at GFF 2025, since March 2024, “we have conducted 15 structured sessions under Finteract, covering over 1,100 fintech representatives. In addition, 14 open interactions with more than 600 participants have been held under Finquiry since June 2024”.

For instance, a survey by FACE, in collaboration with the Center for Financial Inclusion, found respondents placed very low priority on governance risk. The survey (Fintech Lending Risk Barometer 2022-2023: Understanding the Perception of Risks in the Fintech Lending Sector) defined governance risk as “weakness at the board level, leading to poor oversight and control”. It ranked 19th among non-lenders and 22nd among lenders. The survey suggested that other pressing factors may have overshadowed governance at the time, though it did not specify what those factors were.