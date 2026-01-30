Do NBFCs need a bank licence to grow, or is it overrated now for scale?

Umesh Revankar: Fifteen years ago, NBFCs aspired to become banks largely because of weak or limited liability franchises. Access to stable, low-cost funding was a major constraint. Over time, that has changed. Today, NBFCs have multiple funding avenues — active capital markets, access to ECBs, increased bank lending (partly driven by priority sector norms), and the growing co-lending model. As a result, the liability side is no longer a binding constraint, provided funding costs are managed well. On the asset side, NBFCs have consistently focused on unbanked and, more importantly, underbanked customers. Banks often face structural constraints — they may not be as nimble, may not go to the customer, or may struggle to customise products. NBFCs, by contrast, are built around going to the customer, understanding them closely, and tailoring solutions. Globally, even in mature markets like the US, around 20 per cent of customers remain unbanked or underbanked. In India, this gap is far larger and will take decades for banks alone to bridge. NBFCs, therefore, have a critical role to play and are already growing faster, with credit growth above 20 per cent, compared to banks’ 10-12 per cent.