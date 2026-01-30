Post UPI, Indian payment players look to foreign shores for growth

KHAN: SWIFT has long been a widely used solution for cross-border payments, but it is an expensive system and not a standard that fintechs had any role in setting. As a result, it was not built with fintech economics in mind. From the banking ecosystem’s perspective, the system works well because there is a passback mechanism embedded in it. From a fintech point of view, however, there is no such passback or incentive structure. That asymmetry makes SWIFT a significant challenge for payment companies, particularly when margins are already under pressure. While it continues to be the dominant global standard, operating within that framework remains difficult for fintechs trying to scale cross-border payments efficiently.