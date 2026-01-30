Why India needs bigger, global scale banks for the next growth phase

The second one is maybe the various geopolitical issues. We are seeing possible de-dollarisation. We certainly need the bigger banks, wherein the other part of the world, they believe in our capital adequacy, our resilience, our strength. Another one is the balance sheet. Underwriting is a very big issue. Some 15 years back, we were seeing projects worth around, say ₹800 crore to ₹1,500 crore. But now, we are seeing project of say ₹8,000 crore, ₹9,000 crore, ₹15,000 crore. Now, to underwrite that, we should have a balance sheet of that size. So, I think these two are the driving force for the need for bigger banks.