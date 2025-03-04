Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MS Dhoni's family office invests in real estate firm platform SILA

MS Dhoni's family office invests in real estate firm platform SILA

SILA said the investment will help accelerate growth, further strengthening its network and expanding its presence across India's evolving real estate landscape

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate services firm SILA on Tuesday said it has received a strategic investment from Mahendra Singh Dhoni family office.

The company did not disclose the amount invested.

Founded in 2010 by Rushabh and Sahil Vora, SILA, backed by Norwest Venture Partners, is into facility management and real estate advisory services across India.

SILA manages over 200 million square feet of real estate across 125+ cities in India, with over 25,000 employees.

"SILA is a dynamic real estate platform that has stood out in a highly competitive industry. Their ability to scale rapidly while maintaining a strong culture and sharp execution sets them apart," MS Dhoni family office said.

 

SILA said the investment will help accelerate growth, further strengthening its network and expanding its presence across India's evolving real estate landscape.

More From This Section

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial to acquire SBI stake in Jio Payments Bank for Rs 104.5 crore

Zepto, Aadit Palicha, Zomato, Deepinder Goyal

Zepto vs Zomato: Aadit Palicha refutes Deepinder Goyal's 'cash burn' claims

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

AI chatbot joins Blue Tokai's HR to brew a better workplace culture

Qatar airways, Qatar

Qatar Airways to place large wide-body aircraft order soon, says CCO

PremiumCognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Pressure on operating margins may have forced Cognizant to defer pay hikes

Topics : MS Dhoni Real Estate Investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Ind vs Aus Toss TimeIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon