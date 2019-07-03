Leading sportswear, lifestyle brand SEVEN by MS Dhoni expands global presence

Having aggressively expanded its presence to developed sporting nations beyond India, leading active sportswear and lifestyle brand under the banner of Rhiti Group, SEVEN by MS Dhoni has consolidated its presence as India's first home-grown global sportswear brand.

In line with the worldwide increasing market demand for active lifestyle wear, SEVEN by MS Dhoni is currently registered in 45 countries with a presence across 309 multi-store outlets PAN India and globally in USA, Canada, South Africa, UK, and neighbouring countries of the subcontinent.

The Brand is also available across major online platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, Jabong and Myntra along with its own website. It is also the official apparel partner for Chennai Super Kings, American Cricket Academy and Club (ACAC) and the Wanderers Club, South Africa.

Indian cricketing legend and only cricketer in the world to win all ICC trophies MS Dhoni is the global brand ambassador of SEVEN.

With a focus on democratizing sports and reiterating commitment towards providing products that stand for high quality standards, style, design, comfort and affordability, SEVEN offers a wide product portfolio of footwear, apparel and accessories for both men and women across fitness categories such as running, training and lifestyle sports using the latest sportswear manufacturing technologies.

"We are extremely excited at having emerged as one of India's first International sportswear and lifestyle brand within three years of our inception. Our overseas expansion is proof of the immense market demand for our products globally. Seven is all about 'Change' and our range of sports apparel, footwear, accessories and products reflect our philosophy of being accessible to everyone, especially the youth, imbibing the true spirit of sportsmanship for a healthy lifestyle. This is something that our global brand ambassador MS Dhoni also believes in", said Lokesh Mishra, COO, Rhiti Group.

In the near future, the brand is eyeing further global expansion coupled with investments in research and development of its product portfolio to deliver the best to customers.

