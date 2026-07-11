Explained: Why English referees cannot officiate Argentina at the World Cup

English referee Michael Oliver officiated his seventh match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 when Spain locked horns with Belgium in Thursday's quarterfinal in Los Angeles , becoming the English official with the most matches handled at a single World Cup.

However, despite his impressive performances throughout the tournament, Oliver's hopes of refereeing the World Cup final remain uncertain because of FIFA's long-standing referee neutrality policy and a geopolitical issue dating back more than four decades.

Falklands dispute still influences referee appointments

FIFA does not appoint referees to matches involving their own countries to preserve neutrality. But in the case of English and Argentine officials, the restrictions go a step further.

Because of the political sensitivity surrounding the Falkland Islands dispute, English referees are not considered for Argentina matches, while Argentine officials are also excluded from England fixtures. The policy stems from the 1982 Falklands War between the United Kingdom and Argentina, a 74-day conflict that resulted in hundreds of military casualties and remains a politically sensitive issue. Argentina continues to claim sovereignty over the islands, with current President Javier Milei publicly maintaining the country's stance. As a result, both Michael Oliver and fellow English referee Anthony Taylor would only be eligible to officiate the World Cup final if neither England nor Argentina reaches the title clash.

England and Argentina on collision course The restriction becomes even more significant because England and Argentina are positioned on the same side of the knockout bracket and could meet in the semifinals. If either nation reaches the final, English referees are automatically ruled out of contention. ALSO READ: USA star player Christian Pulisic fractured his leg in WC loss to Belgium This scenario also affected Anthony Taylor during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Despite being one of the tournament's standout officials, he was unable to referee the final after Argentina advanced to face France. How FIFA decides referee appointments

Referee appointments at the World Cup are made individually for every match by FIFA's refereeing department, led by chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina. Performance remains the biggest factor in deciding appointments, but neutrality also plays a major role. Officials are prevented from taking charge of: Matches involving their own country.

Fixtures that could directly affect their national team's progress.

Games involving nations where political conflicts may create perceptions of bias. For example, English referees were also excluded from officiating matches involving England's Group L opponents because those results could have influenced England's qualification route. Similarly, referees from the United States and Iran are generally not assigned to matches involving the other nation due to political tensions.

Rules extend beyond international football The same philosophy applies in domestic competitions. In the Premier League, referees cannot officiate clubs with which they have geographical or personal connections. Michael Oliver, who hails from northeast England, is therefore not appointed to Newcastle United or Sunderland matches. According to FIFA, the objective is to eliminate any possible perception of bias while maintaining confidence in the integrity of officiating. Former Premier League referee questions the policy Former Premier League referee Graham Scott believes football should move beyond political considerations when appointing officials. Scott argued that elite referees are trained to remain completely impartial and should be judged solely on their performances rather than their nationality.