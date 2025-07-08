Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Norrie vs Alcaraz live streaming and timing today

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Norrie vs Alcaraz live streaming and timing today

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the Wimbledon men's singles quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie.

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World No. 2 and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces home favourite Cameron Norrie in a highly anticipated quarter-final clash at Wimbledon 2025 on Tuesday.  Alcaraz is aiming to secure his third consecutive Wimbledon title and his sixth Grand Slam overall, while Norrie is fighting for pride and the chance to reach the semifinals on home soil.
 
Since his loss to Holger Rune in the 2025 Barcelona Open final, Alcaraz has been in exceptional form, currently on a 22-match winning streak. A successful title defense at Wimbledon would extend this streak to 25 consecutive wins.  The 22-year-old Spaniard has enjoyed a stellar year, winning five championships and reaching one final. After a thrilling victory at Roland Garros and reclaiming the Queen’s Club title, Alcaraz has demonstrated his dominance on grass courts, winning 87% of service games and converting 47% of break points. 
 
 
Norrie hoping to bank on home support
 
On the other hand, British left-hander Cameron Norrie entered Wimbledon with just over a 50% win rate for the year but has shown significant improvement at this event. The 29-year-old reached the semifinals at the Geneva Open and the Round of 16 at Roland Garros, losing twice to Novak Djokovic. Despite no grass-court wins before Wimbledon, Norrie quickly adapted, serving at 70% first-serve accuracy and wielding a powerful forehand to reach the quarter-finals, dropping just four sets so far.

Also Read

Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals schedule, timing, live streaming, telecast

Rishabh Pant, virat Kohli, Joe Root and Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant spotted during Wimbledon 2025

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova talks to the umpire during her round of 16 match against Britain's Sonay Kartal

Wimbledon error call sparks controversy as electronic line system was off

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic reaches milestone with 100th career win at Wimbledon

Wimbledon

Sports tourism boom: Visas up 28% for Wimbledon, 30% for Formula 1 races

 
Head-to-head, Alcaraz leads 4-2, but Norrie has won two of their last three meetings, including a thrilling victory at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters and the 2023 Rio final. With the crowd behind Norrie and Alcaraz’s winning momentum, this clash promises to be a thrilling encounter. 

Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2025 QF live telecast and streaming details

 
When will Carlos Alcaraz play his QF tie against Cameron Norrie in Wimbledon 2025?
 
Carlos Alcaraz will play in the Wimbledon QF tie against Cameron Norrie on July 8th, Tuesday.
 
When will Carlos Alcaraz play his QF tie against Cameron Norrie in Wimbledon 2025?
 
Carlos Alcaraz will play in the Wimbledon QF tie against Cameron Norrie at 7:10 PM IST today.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final be available?
 
The live telecast of all Wimbledon 2025 matches will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final be available?
 
The live telecast of all Wimbledon 2025 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
 

More From This Section

Adile Sumariwalla

India plans to bid for both 2029, 2031 World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj wins gold 86.16m throw; Yugo wins silver

Neeraj Chopra Classic event 2025

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live event time (IST), venue, streaming details

D Gukesh, Gukesh

World champion D Gukesh bags Rapid title at 2025 Grand Chess Tour Zagreb

NC Classic event 2025

What is NC Classic javelin throw event, and what is its significance?

Topics : Wimbledon Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon