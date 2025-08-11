Durand Cup 2025 today's matches: How to watch live football games on Aug 11

With the Durand Cup 2025 edition heading towards the knockout stages, matches are getting more and more intense between the sides who are vying for the top spots in the group stage and book their berth into the quarter-finals of the competition.

List of teams aready qualified for quarter-finals Today's set of matches will see the Group C team Indian Army FT take on 1 Ladakh FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex stadium in Jamshedpur. The other tie will see Indian Super League club NorthEast United lock horns with Rangdajied United FC in their final Group E clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo ground) in Shillong.

Emami East Bengal FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Jamshedpur FC

NorthEast United FC ALSO READ: How ex-Chelsea star David Luiz influenced Joao Pedro to sign for the club Durand Cup 2025 matches on August 11 Date Match Time (IST) Day Group Venue August 11, 2025 Indian Army FT vs Ladakh FC 16:00:00 Monday Group C JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium August 11, 2025 NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC 19:00:00 Monday Group E Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) Defending champions looking to finish on top. The reigning champions have made a strong start to their title defense, securing consecutive wins in their first two matches. With six points earned from victories over Malaysia’s Armed Forces (3-1) and Shillong Lajong FC (2-1), the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit have already confirmed its spot in the quarter-finals.

Rangdajied, on the other hand, have lost both their games so far and would be playing for their pride. Indian Army FT still in contention ALSO READ: AIFF announces $25,000 reward for U20 women after Asian Cup berth While Indian Army FT will be playing to get that 2nd spot in the quarters from Group C, 1 Ladakh FC, who are sitting at 1 point from 2 games also have a chace to make it if they beat Indian Army on the day. Durand Cup 2025 live telecast and live streaming details When will Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup 2025 match kick off?

The Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC match will kick off at 4:00 PM IST on Monday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex stadium. When will NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC Durand Cup 2025 match kick off? The NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST, on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground). Where to watch Durand Cup 2025 matches on television in India? Live telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.