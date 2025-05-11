El Clasico: Real Madrid lose 2-goal lead as Barca leads 4-2 at half time

The El Clasico maintained its reputation on the day as the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid witnessed 6 goals in the first half with Real Madrid losing a 2-goal lead and conceding 4 goals later on to trail 4-2 with 45 minutes left in the game at the Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys.While Kylian Mbappe fires Madrid to a quick 2-0 lead within the first 15 minutes, the hosts turned the game around later in the half as Raphinha's brace along with goals from Eric Garcia and Lamine Yamal put Barca back in control of the game and of the title race on the day.Barca's ability to capitalise on transitions paid off as their forwards left the Madrid defenders gasping for air in the first 45 minutes.After Eric Garcia's goal, it was all Barca as Lamine Yamal delicious curler from the right found the bottom left corner to level it on the night. It was followed by a brilliant counter attacking display that saw Raphinha give the hosts the lead by slotting the ball into the bottom right corner and then adding another to his impressive tally for the season by tapping in from close range.