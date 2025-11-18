Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India postpones Bangladesh women's ODI and T20I tour scheduled for December

India postpones Bangladesh women's ODI and T20I tour scheduled for December

According to the BCB representative, the BCCI has conveyed that the white-ball series will be arranged at a later date, though no replacement timetable has been announced yet.

IND vs BAN Women's white ball tour postponed

IND vs BAN Women's white ball tour postponed

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh’s planned tour of India, which was scheduled to include three ODIs and three T20Is in December, has been officially postponed. A spokesperson from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the development to ESPNcricinfo, stating that the board received formal communication from the BCCI indicating that the series would be rescheduled.
 
BCCI Informs BCB of Delay
 
According to the BCB representative, the BCCI has conveyed that the white-ball series will be arranged at a later date, though no replacement timetable has been announced yet. The BCCI’s letter did not provide any detailed explanation for the decision.
 
Political Climate Believed to Be a Factor
 
 
While neither board has offered specific reasons, it is widely understood that current political tensions between India and Bangladesh played a significant role in prompting the postponement. Both boards have reportedly been monitoring the situation closely before arriving at a final decision.

Also Read

IND A vs Oman A Asia Cup rising stars playing 11

India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 playing 11, live streaming

BAN A vs AFG A

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN dominate with 8-wicket win vs AFG

Asia Cup rising stars points table

Asia Cup Rising Stars Points Table: Group Standings, India's Qualification

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup rising stars

BAN vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

IND vs PAK Asia Cup rising stars 2025

IND vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

 
Series Had Key Significance in Women’s Cricket Calendar
 
The tour was part of the ICC Future Tours Programme and held substantial importance for India’s women’s cricket calendar. The ODIs were set to begin a new cycle of the Women’s ODI Championship for both teams. 
 
Additionally, the white-ball series was supposed to serve as India’s final set of international matches before the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the only series following India’s victorious ODI World Cup campaign. The fixtures were expected to be hosted in Kolkata and Cuttack.
 
Not the First Rescheduling Between the Two Boards
 
This postponement follows another adjustment made earlier in the year, when India’s men’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh, originally fixed for August 2025, was moved to September 2026.
 
At that time, the BCCI stated that the decision was made “after discussions between the two boards, considering international commitments and scheduling convenience.” The BCB had expressed eagerness to host India in 2026, with revised dates to be announced.

More From This Section

Babar Azam

Babar Azam penalised for code of conduct breach during PAK vs SL 3rd ODI

Sadaqat

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: No handshakes as PAK beat IND by 8 wickets

India A vs Pakistan A live streamimg and telecast details

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, time, live streaming

Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir defends tough Eden pitch, calls It 'Exactly what India wanted'

IND vs SA 1st Test

ICC World Test Championship points table after IND vs SA 1st Test

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team India vs Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon