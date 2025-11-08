Home / Sports / Football News / Indian Super League's bid void leaves AIFF staring at uncertain future

Indian Super League's bid void leaves AIFF staring at uncertain future

The AIFF's call for bids, issued on October 16, was for a 15-year contract that would have given the winning entity exclusive control over the League's media and commercial rights.

ISL 2025
The RFP had included several reforms aimed at strengthening the League’s sporting and commercial structure.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF’s) hunt for a new commercial partner for the Indian Super League (ISL) has ended without a single bid — a development that casts fresh doubts over the financial and structural future of Indian football’s top tier.
 
As the deadline for submission closed on Friday, the federation confirmed that no entity had expressed interest in acquiring the League’s commercial rights. "The deadline for submission of bids in response to the Request for Proposal (RFP) for awarding the right to monetise the commercial rights for the Indian Super League concluded today. No bids were received within the stipulated timeframe," the AIFF said in a statement.
 
The governing body added that its Bid Evaluation Committee would meet over the weekend “to review the situation and deliberate on the future course of action.” 
 
What are the commercial rights up for bids?
 
The AIFF’s call for bids, issued on October 16, was for a 15-year contract that would have given the winning entity exclusive control over the League’s media and commercial rights. 
 
The terms included a minimum net worth requirement of Rs 250 crore and a guaranteed annual payment of Rs 37.5 crore to the AIFF. Despite these conditions being designed to ensure financial strength and accountability, the absence of interest reflects deep unease within India’s sports business ecosystem over football’s current commercial appeal.
 
The RFP was intended to signal a new beginning after the federation’s decade-long partnership with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) came to an end earlier this year. Launched in 2014 with much fanfare, the ISL was envisioned as India’s answer to the English Premier League — a high-gloss, franchise-driven product meant to revive the country’s footballing ambitions.
 
But ten years on, the sheen appears to have worn off. Viewership has waned, sponsorship revenue has plateaued, and operational costs have surged — all of which have raised questions about the League’s long-term sustainability.
 
Why this matters
 
The absence of bids is more than a procedural hiccup; it is a symbolic setback for Indian football’s aspirations of financial independence. Without a commercial partner, the ISL could struggle to sustain its broadcast quality, club payments, and grassroots commitments. 
 
The RFP had included several reforms aimed at strengthening the League’s sporting and commercial structure.
  • A waiver of franchise fees from 2025-26, the introduction of a video support system (leading to VAR)
  • The long-awaited implementation of promotion and relegation between the ISL and I-League as directed by the Supreme Court. 
 
However, the silence from potential bidders suggests that the market is unconvinced by the League’s growth trajectory. For a competition that once drew big international names and corporate sponsors, the lack of interest marks a sobering moment.
 
What lies ahead
 
With the tender process yielding no response, the AIFF now faces the task of either revising the terms of the RFP or exploring short-term alternatives to maintain operational continuity. A delayed or restructured tender could push the start of the League’s next commercial cycle further into 2025.
 
Insiders say the federation may need to reconsider its valuation expectations, broaden eligibility norms, or even engage directly with potential partners to gauge interest before relaunching the bidding process.
 
The coming weeks could therefore be critical for the ISL’s survival as a commercially viable competition. The League, which was launched to transform India into a footballing nation, is once again at a crossroads — this time, fighting not just for fans or trophies, but for its financial future.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Team India eye series win; Toss at 1:15 PM IST

IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 5th T20 match in Brisbane today?

Harleen to Kranti: Full list of rewards for India's Women's WC 2025 heroes

India A vs South Africa A: Rishabh Pant retired hurt after multiple blows

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Topics :Football NewsIndian Super LeagueAll India Football Federation

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story