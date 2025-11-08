IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 5th T20 match in Brisbane today?

The coin flip for the match went in Australian skipper Marsh's way who invited India to bat first. Captain's take after the toss: Suryakumar Yadav (IND): Until you're winning the game and losing the toss, it's fine. Want to go out and express ourselves. Always good to understand what the team's goal is. All batters realised it wasn't a 200 wicket. All boxes ticked in the last game, just want to continue the same. Always good to win bilaterals. At the same time, what combination you want is more important. Other than openers, this is one format where everyone has to be flexible with batting positions. One change - Tilak is resting, Rinku comes in Mitchell Mrash (AUS): Going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, always great to come here and play at this great stadium. Certainly a chance to draw the series. Lots to play for. Both teams have played some great cricket. Was bit of an indifferent surface. India bowled superbly. Different conditions tonight. No changes. India vs Australia 5th T20 playing 11: India's playing 11 vs Australia: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah Australia's playing 11 vs India: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
|India vs Australia 5th T20 broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels
|Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA)
|JioHotstar
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports, Discovery+
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|ESPN+, Sling TV
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Willow App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv App
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|PTV Sports Digital
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV)
|Rabbitholebd
|Sri Lanka
|Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24
|SonyLIV
|Nepal
|Star Sports (via India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana Play
|Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.)
|CricLife, beIN Sports
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|United States Territories
|Willow TV
|ESPN+
|Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore)
|Astro Cricket, Hub Sports
|Astro Go
|Europe (Non-UK)
|ICC.tv
|ICC.tv
|Africa (Other regions)
|SuperSport Grandstand
|DStv Stream
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|FuboTV
|West Indies
|ESPN
|ESPN Play Caribbean
India vs Australia today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app