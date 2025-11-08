IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 5th T20 match in Brisbane today?

India and Australia were underway in the fifth and final T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane when weather disruptions brought the match to a standstill. Australia won the toss and chose to bowl, but a couple of dropped chances off Abhishek Sharma proved costly as India raced to 52 without loss in just 4.5 overs. Play was initially halted due to a lightning alert, and before the teams could return, rain arrived and forced a longer delay. With the rain expected to persist, the match remains in jeopardy. If the contest is washed out, India will clinch the series 2–1, leaving Australia the side more eager for conditions to improve and play to resume.

The coin flip for the match went in Australian skipper Marsh's way who invited India to bat first. Captain's take after the toss: Suryakumar Yadav (IND): Until you're winning the game and losing the toss, it's fine. Want to go out and express ourselves. Always good to understand what the team's goal is. All batters realised it wasn't a 200 wicket. All boxes ticked in the last game, just want to continue the same. Always good to win bilaterals. At the same time, what combination you want is more important. Other than openers, this is one format where everyone has to be flexible with batting positions. One change - Tilak is resting, Rinku comes in Mitchell Mrash (AUS): Going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, always great to come here and play at this great stadium. Certainly a chance to draw the series. Lots to play for. Both teams have played some great cricket. Was bit of an indifferent surface. India bowled superbly. Different conditions tonight. No changes. India vs Australia 5th T20 playing 11: India's playing 11 vs Australia: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah Australia's playing 11 vs India: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa ALSO READ: India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I

But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look. India vs Australia 5th T20 broadcast details Country / Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA) JioHotstar Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ Discovery+ United States Willow TV ESPN+, Sling TV Canada Willow Canada Willow App New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go, Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App Pakistan PTV Sports PTV Sports Digital Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Rabbitholebd Sri Lanka Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24 SonyLIV Nepal Star Sports (via India feed) JioHotstar Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana Play Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.) CricLife, beIN Sports STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play United States Territories Willow TV ESPN+ Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore) Astro Cricket, Hub Sports Astro Go Europe (Non-UK) ICC.tv ICC.tv Africa (Other regions) SuperSport Grandstand DStv Stream Canada Willow Canada FuboTV West Indies ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean

India vs Australia today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details When will the fifth and final T20 match between India and Australia be played? The fifth and final T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played on Friday, November 8. What will be the venue for the fifth and final T20 match between India and Australia on November 8? The November 8 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane. When will the toss for the fifth and final T20 match between India and Australia take place?

The toss for the fifth and final T20 match between India and Australia will take place at 1:15 pm IST. When will the first ball of the fifth and final T20 match between India and Australia be bowled? The first ball of the fifth and final T20 match between India and Australia will be bowled at 1:45 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the fifth and final T20 match between India and Australia in India? The live telecast of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.