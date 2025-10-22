Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League 2 live match time and streaming

With Cristiano Ronaldo absent from the squad, focus shifts to other Al Nassr stars such as Joao Felix, fresh from a hat-trick, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FC Goa faces a massive challenge as they host Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr in their AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) fixture at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Wednesday. Head coach Manolo Marquez struck a calm tone ahead of the game, emphasising fundamentals over star power. “Football is about defending, passing, and transitions,” he said, downplaying the clear gulf in quality between the two sides.
 
Al Nassr sits comfortably atop Group D with two dominant wins, a 5-0 thumping of FC Istiklol and a 2-0 win over Al Zawraa. FC Goa, meanwhile, is yet to score a goal or register a point, having lost both matches 2-0.
 
 
No Ronaldo but stars a plenty
 
With Cristiano Ronaldo absent from the squad, focus shifts to other Al Nassr stars such as Joao Felix, fresh from a hat-trick, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb. The FC Goa defence, led by Sandesh Jhingan and Pol Moreno, will be under constant pressure.
 
For the hosts, Brandon Fernandes and Dejan Drazic will be crucial in launching counter-attacks, while Javier Siverio will need to make the most of aerial chances. Goa may find opportunities in set pieces but must remain defensively compact to avoid being overwhelmed.

Despite the uphill task, Marquez acknowledged the excitement the clash brings. “It’s a big occasion, not just for us, but for our fans,” he said. With little to lose and everything to prove, FC Goa will look to punch above their weight in what is surely their toughest test yet. 
 
FC Goa vs Al Nassr starting 11 (probable)
 
FC Goa starting 11 (probable): Tiwari (GK); Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aakash Sangwan; Ayush Dev Chhetri, David Timor; Brison Fernandes, Borja Herrera, Dejan Drazic; Javier Siverio
 
Al Nassr starting 11 (probable): Bento (GK); Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Martínez, Boushal; Coman, Al-Hassan, Ângelo Gabriel, Yahya; Felix, Mane
 
AFC Champions League 2: FC Goa vs Al Nassr live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr be played?
The AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will be played on October 19.
 
What time will the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr begin on October 19?
The AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will start at 9:00 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr?
Fatorda Stadium, Margao will host the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr.
 
Where will the live telecast of the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr be available in India?
The live telecast of the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr be available in India?
The live streaming of the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

