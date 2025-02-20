Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Head-to-Head statistics

The clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid is now one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures in the Champions League, a matchup that, as recently as 2012, had never taken place. Since then, it has evolved into a thrilling spectacle every time these two giants meet in European competition.

ALSO READ: Injury blow for Man United as Amad Diallo is ruled out for several weeks While Manchester City has finally clinched the prestigious European Cup after enduring years of heartbreaking exits, they still have a long way to go before catching up with Real Madrid, who have claimed the trophy a record 15 times. The two clubs are at opposite ends of the historical spectrum, yet both are considered among the best in world football today.

City and Real first crossed paths in 2012, and their encounters since then have been intense, with each game holding significant stakes, often deciding a place in the Champions League final.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Head-to-Head

The two teams have now squared off 13 times since their inaugural meeting in 2012. Out of these encounters, five have ended in a draw, highlighting the closely matched nature of their rivalry.