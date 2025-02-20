Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Head-to-Head statistics

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

While Manchester City has finally clinched the prestigious European Cup after enduring years of heartbreaking exits, they still have a long way to go before catching up with Real Madrid.

Shashwat Nishant
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:10 AM IST
The clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid is now one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures in the Champions League, a matchup that, as recently as 2012, had never taken place. Since then, it has evolved into a thrilling spectacle every time these two giants meet in European competition.
 
While Manchester City has finally clinched the prestigious European Cup after enduring years of heartbreaking exits, they still have a long way to go before catching up with Real Madrid, who have claimed the trophy a record 15 times. The two clubs are at opposite ends of the historical spectrum, yet both are considered among the best in world football today.  ALSO READ: Injury blow for Man United as Amad Diallo is ruled out for several weeks
 
City and Real first crossed paths in 2012, and their encounters since then have been intense, with each game holding significant stakes, often deciding a place in the Champions League final.
 
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Head-to-Head
 
The two teams have now squared off 13 times since their inaugural meeting in 2012. Out of these encounters, five have ended in a draw, highlighting the closely matched nature of their rivalry.
 
In terms of wins, it's all square with Man City and Real's four victories each. The most recent match ended in Real Madrid's favour as they emerged victorious in a thrilling 1st leg playoff tie at the Etihad. Jude Bellingham's injury time winner did the trick for Los Blancos who are 1-goal ahead in the tie. 
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Head to Head stats
Date Home team Away team Result
11/02/25 Man City Real Madrid 2-3
04/17/2024 Man City Real Madrid 1-1 (3-4 pens)
04-09-2024 Real Madrid Man City 3-3
05/17/2023 Man City Real Madrid 4-0
05-09-2023 Real Madrid Man City 1-1
05-04-2022 Real Madrid Man City 3-1
04/26/2022 Man City Real Madrid 4-3
08-07-2020 Man City Real Madrid 2-1
02/26/2020 Real Madrid Man City 1-2
05-04-2016 Real Madrid Man City 1-0
04/26/2016 Man City Real Madrid 0-0
11/21/2012 Man City Real Madrid 1-1
09/18/2012 Real Madrid Man City 3-2
 
First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:09 AM IST

