UEFA Champions League: Top 10 highest goal-scorers and assist-makers

The UEFA Champions League has witnessed some exciting and thrilling encounters with the Round of 16 matches about to come to an end in the competition. The likes of Raphinha to Harry Kane have provided some magic moments in the league for their teams and have helped them go through to the next stage of the competition as well. Barcelona forward Raphinha is currently the top scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, with 11 goals. The Brazilian's impressive goal tally includes a superb hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Bayern München on Matchday 3. His consistent scoring continued into the knockout rounds, where he netted three goals in a 4-1 aggregate win against Benfica in the Round of 16.

UEFA Champions League topscorers Player Club Goals Raphinha Barcelona 11 Serhou Guirassy Borussia Dortmund 10 Harry Kane Bayern München 10 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 9 Erling Haaland Manchester City 8 Julián Alvarez Atlético Madrid 7 Ousmane Dembélé Paris Saint-Germain 7 Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid 7 Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid 7 Vangelis Pavlidis Benfica 7 Closely following Raphinha are Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy and Bayern München's Harry Kane, both with 10 goals. Guirassy has had an outstanding tournament, scoring or assisting in nine of his team's 11 games so far, and could potentially overtake Raphinha if Dortmund progresses past Lille in their second-leg match. Kane, meanwhile, added three goals in Bayern's 5-0 aggregate victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16, bringing his tally to 10.

Raphinha’s Barcelona teammate Robert Lewandowski, who was the top scorer at the end of the league phase with nine goals, has yet to add to his tally in the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland from Manchester City is just behind on eight goals. Unfortunately, Haaland won't be able to extend his total, as Manchester City were knocked out by Real Madrid with a 6-3 aggregate loss.

Five players are tied with seven goals: Julián Alvarez (Atlético Madrid), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), and Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica), though the latter has now been eliminated from the competition. Players with most assists in the competiton