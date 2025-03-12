UEFA Champions League: Top 10 highest goal-scorers and assist-makers
The UEFA Champions League has witnessed some exciting and thrilling encounters with the Round of 16 matches about to come to an end in the competition. The likes of Raphinha to Harry Kane have provided some magic moments in the league for their teams and have helped them go through to the next stage of the competition as well. Barcelona forward Raphinha is currently the top scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, with 11 goals. The Brazilian's impressive goal tally includes a superb hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Bayern München on Matchday 3. His consistent scoring continued into the knockout rounds, where he netted three goals in a 4-1 aggregate win against Benfica in the Round of 16.
Closely following Raphinha are Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy and Bayern München's Harry Kane, both with 10 goals. Guirassy has had an outstanding tournament, scoring or assisting in nine of his team's 11 games so far, and could potentially overtake Raphinha if Dortmund progresses past Lille in their second-leg match. Kane, meanwhile, added three goals in Bayern’s 5-0 aggregate victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16, bringing his tally to 10.
| UEFA Champions League topscorers
| Player
| Club
| Goals
| Raphinha
| Barcelona
| 11
| Serhou Guirassy
| Borussia Dortmund
| 10
| Harry Kane
| Bayern München
| 10
| Robert Lewandowski
| Barcelona
| 9
| Erling Haaland
| Manchester City
| 8
| Julián Alvarez
| Atlético Madrid
| 7
| Ousmane Dembélé
| Paris Saint-Germain
| 7
| Kylian Mbappé
| Real Madrid
| 7
| Vinícius Júnior
| Real Madrid
| 7
| Vangelis Pavlidis
| Benfica
| 7
Raphinha’s Barcelona teammate Robert Lewandowski, who was the top scorer at the end of the league phase with nine goals, has yet to add to his tally in the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland from Manchester City is just behind on eight goals. Unfortunately, Haaland won't be able to extend his total, as Manchester City were knocked out by Real Madrid with a 6-3 aggregate loss.
Five players are tied with seven goals: Julián Alvarez (Atlético Madrid), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), and Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica), though the latter has now been eliminated from the competition. Players with most assists in the competiton
In addition to goals, Raphinha also leads the way in assists with five, alongside Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), and Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)
Hattricks scored in UEFA Champions League 2024/25
| UEFA Champions League top assist makers
| Player
| Club
| Assists
| Joshua Kimmich
| Bayern München
| 6
| Charles De Ketelaere
| Atalanta
| 5
| Jeremie Frimpong
| Leverkusen
| 5
| Achraf Hakimi
| Paris Saint-Germain
| 5
| Raphinha
| Barcelona
| 5
| Davide Zappacosta
| Atalanta
| 5
Topscorers in Champions League by season
| Hattricks in the Champions League this season
| Player
| Club
| Opponent
| Score
| Date
| Harry Kane
| Bayern München
| GNK Dinamo
| 09/02/25
| 17/09/24
| Karim Adeyemi
| Borussia Dortmund
| Celtic
| 07/01/25
| 01/10/24
| Vinícius Júnior
| Real Madrid
| Borussia Dortmund
| 05/02/25
| 22/10/24
| Raphinha
| Barcelona
| Bayern Munich
| 04/01/25
| 23/10/24
| Luis Díaz
| Liverpool
| Bayer Leverkusen
| 4-0
| 05/11/24
| Viktor Gyökeres
| Sporting CP
| Manchester City
| 04/01/25
| 05/11/24
| Vangelis Pavlidis
| Benfica
| Barcelona
| 04/05/25
| 21/01/25
| Ousmane Dembélé
| Paris Saint-Germain
| Stuttgart
| 01/04/25
| 29/01/25
| Lautaro Martínez
| Inter Milan
| Monaco
| 3-0
| 29/01/25
| Morgan Rogers
| Aston Villa
| Celtic
| 04/02/25
| 29/01/25
| Kylian Mbappé
| Real Madrid
| Manchester City
| 03/01/25
| 19/02/25
| UEFA Champions League topscorers by season
| Season
| Top Scorer(s)
| Goals
| 2023/24
| Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris)
| 8
| 2022/23
| Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
| 12
| 2021/22
| Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
| 15
| 2020/21
| Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
| 10
| 2019/20
| Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
| 15
| 2018/19
| Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
| 12
| 2017/18
| Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
| 15
| 2016/17
| Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
| 12
| 2015/16
| Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
| 16
| 2014/15
| Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
| 10
| 2013/14
| Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
| 17
| 2012/13
| Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
| 12
| 2011/12
| Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
| 14
| 2010/11
| Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
| 12
| 2009/10
| Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
| 8
| 2008/09
| Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
| 9
| 2007/08
| Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
| 8
| 2006/07
| Kaká (AC Milan)
| 10
| 2005/06
| Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan)
| 9
| 2004/05
| Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United)
| 8
| 2003/04
| Fernando Morientes (Monaco)
| 9
| 2002/03
| Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United)
| 12
| 2001/02
| Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United)
| 10
| 2000/01
| Raúl González (Real Madrid)
| 7
| 1999/00
| Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid)
| 10
| 1998/99
| Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United)
| 8
| 1997/98
| Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)
| 10
| 1996/97
| Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid)
| 5
| 1995/96
| Jari Litmanen (Ajax)
| 9
| 1994/95
| George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)
| 7
| 1993/94
| Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona)
| 5
| 1992/93
| Franck Sauzée (Marseille)
| 5