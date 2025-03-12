Home / Sports / Football News / UEFA Champions League: Top 10 highest goal-scorers and assist-makers

UEFA Champions League: Top 10 highest goal-scorers and assist-makers

In addition to goals, Raphinha also leads the way in assists with five, alongside Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), and Frimpong.

Raphinha
Raphinha
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The UEFA Champions League has witnessed some exciting and thrilling encounters with the Round of 16 matches about to come to an end in the competition. The likes of Raphinha to Harry Kane have provided some magic moments in the league for their teams and have helped them go through to the next stage of the competition as well.  Barcelona forward Raphinha is currently the top scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, with 11 goals. The Brazilian's impressive goal tally includes a superb hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Bayern München on Matchday 3. His consistent scoring continued into the knockout rounds, where he netted three goals in a 4-1 aggregate win against Benfica in the Round of 16. 
 
Closely following Raphinha are Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy and Bayern München's Harry Kane, both with 10 goals. Guirassy has had an outstanding tournament, scoring or assisting in nine of his team's 11 games so far, and could potentially overtake Raphinha if Dortmund progresses past Lille in their second-leg match. Kane, meanwhile, added three goals in Bayern’s 5-0 aggregate victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16, bringing his tally to 10.   
UEFA Champions League topscorers
Player Club Goals
Raphinha Barcelona 11
Serhou Guirassy Borussia Dortmund 10
Harry Kane Bayern München 10
Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 9
Erling Haaland Manchester City 8
Julián Alvarez Atlético Madrid 7
Ousmane Dembélé Paris Saint-Germain 7
Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid 7
Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid 7
Vangelis Pavlidis Benfica 7
 
Raphinha’s Barcelona teammate Robert Lewandowski, who was the top scorer at the end of the league phase with nine goals, has yet to add to his tally in the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland from Manchester City is just behind on eight goals. Unfortunately, Haaland won't be able to extend his total, as Manchester City were knocked out by Real Madrid with a 6-3 aggregate loss.
 
Five players are tied with seven goals: Julián Alvarez (Atlético Madrid), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), and Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica), though the latter has now been eliminated from the competition.  Players with most assists in the competiton
 
In addition to goals, Raphinha also leads the way in assists with five, alongside Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), and Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen) 
UEFA Champions League top assist makers
Player Club Assists
Joshua Kimmich Bayern München 6
Charles De Ketelaere Atalanta 5
Jeremie Frimpong Leverkusen 5
Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain 5
Raphinha Barcelona 5
Davide Zappacosta Atalanta 5
  Hattricks scored in UEFA Champions League 2024/25 
Hattricks in the Champions League this season
Player Club Opponent Score Date
Harry Kane Bayern München GNK Dinamo 09/02/25 17/09/24
Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund Celtic 07/01/25 01/10/24
Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund 05/02/25 22/10/24
Raphinha Barcelona Bayern Munich 04/01/25 23/10/24
Luis Díaz Liverpool Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 05/11/24
Viktor Gyökeres Sporting CP Manchester City 04/01/25 05/11/24
Vangelis Pavlidis Benfica Barcelona 04/05/25 21/01/25
Ousmane Dembélé Paris Saint-Germain Stuttgart 01/04/25 29/01/25
Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Monaco 3-0 29/01/25
Morgan Rogers Aston Villa Celtic 04/02/25 29/01/25
Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid Manchester City 03/01/25 19/02/25
  Topscorers in Champions League by season 
UEFA Champions League topscorers by season
Season Top Scorer(s) Goals
2023/24 Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8
2022/23 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 12
2021/22 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15
2020/21 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10
2019/20 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 15
2018/19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2017/18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15
2016/17 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2015/16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16
2014/15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10
2013/14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17
2012/13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2011/12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14
2010/11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2009/10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8
2008/09 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9
2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8
2006/07 Kaká (AC Milan) 10
2005/06 Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9
2004/05 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8
2003/04 Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9
2002/03 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12
2001/02 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10
2000/01 Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7
1999/00 Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10
1998/99 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8
1997/98 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10
1996/97 Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5
1995/96 Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9
1994/95 George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7
1993/94 Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5
1992/93 Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manchester United reveals plans for the 'world's greatest' football stadium

Son of former Real Madrid star Marcelo called up to Spain's youth team

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Figo, Puyol and Morientes to feature on April 6

Champions League 2025: Lille vs Borussia Dortmund live time and streaming

Champions League 2025 Quarterfinals teams, format, FAQs, live streaming

Topics :Uefa Champions LeaguefootballFC BarcelonaReal Madrid

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story