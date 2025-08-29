Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India vs China live streaming, squads, timings

Sony Ten 1 HD/SD will live telecast India vs China hockey match in Asia Cup 2025 from 3 PM IST. The live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 is available on Sony LIV application and website

India vs China hockey match will begin at 3 PM IST today in Rajgir
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
The Indian hockey team will aim to start the Asia Cup 2025 on a winning note when Harmanpreet Singh's side takes on China at Rajgir Hockey Complex in Bihar. When the two sides locked horns previously, India emerged victorious in the final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. 
 
However, this time around, India has a chance to secure a berth for the Hockey World Cup 2026 if they win the ongoing continental tournament by winning the final on September 7.
 
India eye redemption after Pro League struggles
 
India step onto the turf today with more at stake than just opening points in the Men’s Asia Cup. The tournament is being seen as a chance for the national side to shake off recent Pro League disappointments and rediscover its rhythm. Head coach Craig Fulton has already labelled it “the most important tournament of the year,” stressing its role in both securing a World Cup berth and rebuilding confidence in the squad.
 
The campaign begins with a Group A encounter against China, a side eager to prove its mettle on the continental stage. India, three-time champions, will look to assert their dominance early and set the tone for tougher matches ahead against Japan on August 31 and Kazakhstan on September 1. For China, however, this clash is an opportunity to spring a surprise and challenge India’s credentials from the outset.
 
The balance tilts towards India, given their pedigree and depth, but in tournament hockey, a single upset can alter the narrative — making today’s opener one of intrigue and high stakes. 
  
India vs China Head-to-head record in hockey:
 
  • Total matches played: 24
  • India won: 18
  • China won: 3
  • Draws: 3
 
Squads of both teams
 
India Squad:
 
Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera
 
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh
 
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh
 
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh
 
Reserves: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi
 
China Squad: 
Ao Xu, Chen Qijun, Gao Jiesheng, Chen Chengfu, Meng Yuanfeng, Li Pengfei, Chen Chongcong (C), Lu Yuanlin, Meng Dihao, Xu Jiebin, Du Shihao, Zhang Xiaojia, Ao Suozhu, Meng Nan, Lin Changliang, Guo Xiaolong, Wang Weihao (GK), Wang Caiyu (GK), Ao Yang, Chen Benhai

India vs China hockey live telecast and streaming info, India match live time and venue

 
When will India vs China hockey match take place in Asia Cup 2025?
 
India vs China hockey match will take place on August 29 at Rajgir Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar.
 
At what time will IND vs CHN hockey match begin?
 
India vs China hockey match will begin at 3 PM today.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs China hockey match?
 
Sony Ten 1 HD/SD will live telecast India vs China hockey match in Asia Cup 2025.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs China hockey match in India?
 
Sony LIV will live stream India vs China hockey match in India.
 

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

