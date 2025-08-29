Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India vs China live streaming, squads, timings

The Indian hockey team will aim to start the Asia Cup 2025 on a winning note when Harmanpreet Singh's side takes on China at Rajgir Hockey Complex in Bihar. When the two sides locked horns previously, India emerged victorious in the final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

However, this time around, India has a chance to secure a berth for the Hockey World Cup 2026 if they win the ongoing continental tournament by winning the final on September 7.

India eye redemption after Pro League struggles

India step onto the turf today with more at stake than just opening points in the Men’s Asia Cup. The tournament is being seen as a chance for the national side to shake off recent Pro League disappointments and rediscover its rhythm. Head coach Craig Fulton has already labelled it “the most important tournament of the year,” stressing its role in both securing a World Cup berth and rebuilding confidence in the squad.

The campaign begins with a Group A encounter against China, a side eager to prove its mettle on the continental stage. India, three-time champions, will look to assert their dominance early and set the tone for tougher matches ahead against Japan on August 31 and Kazakhstan on September 1. For China, however, this clash is an opportunity to spring a surprise and challenge India’s credentials from the outset. ALSO READ: Asia Cup Hockey today's match list: MAS vs BAN at 9 AM, IND vs CHN at 3 PM The balance tilts towards India, given their pedigree and depth, but in tournament hockey, a single upset can alter the narrative — making today’s opener one of intrigue and high stakes.

India vs China Head-to-head record in hockey: Total matches played: 24

India won: 18

China won: 3

Draws: 3 Squads of both teams India Squad: Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh Reserves: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi China Squad: Ao Xu, Chen Qijun, Gao Jiesheng, Chen Chengfu, Meng Yuanfeng, Li Pengfei, Chen Chongcong (C), Lu Yuanlin, Meng Dihao, Xu Jiebin, Du Shihao, Zhang Xiaojia, Ao Suozhu, Meng Nan, Lin Changliang, Guo Xiaolong, Wang Weihao (GK), Wang Caiyu (GK), Ao Yang, Chen Benhai

India vs China hockey live telecast and streaming info, India match live time and venue When will India vs China hockey match take place in Asia Cup 2025? India vs China hockey match will take place on August 29 at Rajgir Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar. At what time will IND vs CHN hockey match begin? India vs China hockey match will begin at 3 PM today. Which TV channels will live telecast India vs China hockey match? Sony Ten 1 HD/SD will live telecast India vs China hockey match in Asia Cup 2025.