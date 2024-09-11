Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Korea live time (IST), streaming

Harmanpreet Singh-led men in blue will continue their title defence in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy when they take the field on Thursday, September 12, against the 2021 champions Korea at the Moqi training base in Hulunbuir City, Mongolia.





2024 Asian Champions Trophy Points Table The defending champions India have already booked their tickets for the semifinals after defeating Malaysia 8-1 on Wednesday. The table-toppers now have nine points from three games, as they also beat hosts China 3-0 and Japan 5-1 in their first two games. Craig Fulton’s men, with both their defence and attack in red-hot form, will be favourites to win on Thursday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Korea, who will be coming fresh from their win against China, which saw them jump two spots to the number two position, will look to seal their spot in the semifinals with a win over the men in blue. Korea, who have played two draws before winning their third game, are the only team apart from India and Pakistan who are undefeated in the competition.

India vs Korea head-to-head in the Asian Champions Trophy

India and Korea have locked horns six times in Asian Champions Trophy matches, with the latter still waiting to secure their first win over the former.

Total matches: 6

6 India won: 4

4 Korea won: 0

0 Draw: 2

India squad for the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Harmanpreet Singh (C), Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sukhjeet Singh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Abhishek, Uttam Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh

Korea squad for the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Bae Jongsuk, Bae Soung Min, Cheon Min Su, Hyun Jigwang, Jung Hyunho, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Jaehan, Kim Junghoo, Kim Minkwon, Kim Sunghyun, Kong Yoonho, Lee Gangsan, Lee Hyeseung, Lee Jungjun, Oh Daewon, Oh Seyong, Park Cheoleon, Park Geonwoo, Sim Jaewon, Yang Jihun

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Korea live telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Korea take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

The match between India and Korea will be played in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Thursday, September 12.

What time will India vs Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 12?





The match between India and Korea will start at 1:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on September 12.

The live telecast of the match between India and Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Korea be available in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Korea will be available on the SonyLIV app.