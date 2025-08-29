Home / Sports / Other Sports News / 'Great joy': PM Modi hails Bihar hosting men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi hailed Bihar hosting the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, where India begin their campaign for a World Cup berth on National Sports Day.

Asia Cup Hockey
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 7:54 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it was a matter of “great joy” that Bihar is hosting the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025, expressing confidence that the tournament will deliver thrilling contests, extraordinary talent and memorable moments to inspire future generations.
 
The Asia Cup begins on Friday in Rajgir, coinciding with National Sports Day, observed on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. “I extend my best wishes to all the participating teams, players, officials and supporters across Asia,” Modi wrote on X. 
     
“Hockey has always held a special place in the hearts of millions across India and Asia. I am confident that this tournament will be full of thrilling matches, displays of extraordinary talent and memorable moments that will inspire future generations of sports lovers,” he said.    Bihar’s Sporting Rise
 
The Prime Minister underlined that Bihar has, in recent times, emerged as a vibrant sporting hub, hosting several major events. These include the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Asia Rugby U20 Sevens Championship 2025, ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup 2024 and the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
 
“This consistent momentum reflects Bihar’s growing infrastructure, grassroots enthusiasm and commitment to nurturing talent across diverse sporting disciplines,” Modi said.     
India Chase World Cup Berth
 
Three-time champions India will look to seal a World Cup berth by winning the Asia Cup, starting with their opening Pool A game against lower-ranked China on Friday. Japan and Kazakhstan complete the group. Pool B features five-time winners and defending champions South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. 
 
Kazakhstan, returning after more than three decades, and Bangladesh were drafted in after Pakistan and Oman pulled out. Pakistan opted out citing security concerns in the aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor, launched following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.
 
The Road Ahead
 
The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals, with the final scheduled on September 7 in Rajgir. For India, the campaign carries added weight: not only a shot at continental supremacy, but also a ticket to the World Cup.
 
With the tournament opening on the day India celebrates its hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand, expectations are high that the Asia Cup in Rajgir will rekindle the sport’s legacy and spotlight Bihar’s growing stature as a host of international sporting events.

Topics :Narendra ModiHockey NewsAsia cup hockey

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

