'Great joy': PM Modi hails Bihar hosting men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it was a matter of “great joy” that Bihar is hosting the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025, expressing confidence that the tournament will deliver thrilling contests, extraordinary talent and memorable moments to inspire future generations.

The Asia Cup begins on Friday in Rajgir, coinciding with National Sports Day, observed on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. "I extend my best wishes to all the participating teams, players, officials and supporters across Asia," Modi wrote on X.

“Hockey has always held a special place in the hearts of millions across India and Asia. I am confident that this tournament will be full of thrilling matches, displays of extraordinary talent and memorable moments that will inspire future generations of sports lovers,” he said. Bihar’s Sporting Rise The Prime Minister underlined that Bihar has, in recent times, emerged as a vibrant sporting hub, hosting several major events. These include the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Asia Rugby U20 Sevens Championship 2025, ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup 2024 and the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024. “This consistent momentum reflects Bihar’s growing infrastructure, grassroots enthusiasm and commitment to nurturing talent across diverse sporting disciplines,” Modi said.

Three-time champions India will look to seal a World Cup berth by winning the Asia Cup, starting with their opening Pool A game against lower-ranked China on Friday. Japan and Kazakhstan complete the group. Pool B features five-time winners and defending champions South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. Kazakhstan, returning after more than three decades, and Bangladesh were drafted in after Pakistan and Oman pulled out. Pakistan opted out citing security concerns in the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor, launched following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.