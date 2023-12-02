PKL 2023 LIVE SCORE Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Titans lead in 1st HF

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 would make a start with hosts Gujarat Giants taking on the Telugu Titans at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. This season marks the restart of the PKL caravan which travels to each team’s home city and the fusion begins at Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Gujarat Giants is one of the four teams which entered the Pro Kabaddi League in its fifth season in 2016 and are not part of the eight founding teams of the league. They showed their prowess in the first two seasons, reaching the final twice, but on both occasions, losing out to core-group teams Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls. On the other hand, the Telugu Titans will be looking to go all the way this time around as they now have the costliest and probably the best raider in the world, Pawan Sehrawat by their side. Having acquired his services for Rs 2.6 Crore, Titans will hope that he changes the fortunes of the side who have not reached the playoffs since 2016. These two face off in the first game tonight.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 live telecast details
Star Sports will live broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 live-streaming
Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 in India.
PKL 2023 LIVE SCORE | Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Giants coming back
Gujarat Titans are coming back hard in this game as they inflict yet another super tackle and get one point. Titans are down to four men and the points are equal with two minutes to go in the first half.
8:23 PM
PKL 2023 LIVE SCORE | Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Super Tackle
Fazel Atrchalai and number 12 Sombiur combined well to down Pawan Sehrawat and keep the Giants in the game. The scoreline now reads 9-12 in the favour of the Titans.
8:18 PM
PKL 2023 LIVE SCORE | Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Titans lead at first time out
Telugu Titans are leading 9-6 at the end of the first time out and it is their skipper Pawan Sehrawat who has given the Titans five points.
PKL 2023 LIVE SCORE | Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: How are U Mumba looking this season
U Mumba have retained their skipper Surinder Singh and main raiders Jai Bhagwan and Sachin as well. However, having bought fresh talents in Zafaradanesh from Iran and Guman Singh and Mahender Singh domestically, the team from Mumbai would be looking to cover all ends and go big this time around.
PKL 2023 LIVE SCORE | Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: How are UP Yoddhas looking this season
Much like Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas too have not performed to their potential. Even after reaching every playoff since their arrival in the league in 2017 and having Dubki King Pradeep Narwal, the best-ever raider in the history of the league on their side, the Yoddhas have not been able to get to the final even once.
PKL 2023 LIVE SCORE | Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Everything to know about the new season
The 10th edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023-24) will begin on December 2, 2023, and run until the end of February 2024. The playoff dates have yet to be announced, and it is likely to be revealed during the last phase of the league, which ends on February 24. After the Covid-19 hiatus, the Pro Kabaddi League returns to its 12-city caravan with all teams hosting their home matches at their respective bases.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 season. The two matches are scheduled between hosts Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans followed by U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.