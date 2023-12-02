PKL 2023: U Mumba full list of players, price and live stream details

U Mumba have retained their skipper Surinder Singh and main raiders Jai Bhagwan and Sachin as well. However, having bought fresh talents in Zafaradanesh from Iran and Guman Singh and Mahender Singh domestically, the team from Mumbai would be looking to cover all ends and go big this time around.



Check PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming



Finalists in the first three seasons, U Mumba have one title to their name and have reached the playoffs on five occasions as well. Their last appearance in the top four was in the 2021-22 season.

2022-23 was the worst-ever season for Mumba. However, Surinder was outstanding as a defender and now with two more Iranians to be alongside him, Mumba would hope that a different mindset will change things for them.

Retained Players: Surinder Singh (Defender), Rinku (Defender), Jai Bhagwan (Raider), Heidarali Ekrami (Raider), Shivam (Raider), Sachin (Raider), Pranay Vinay Rane (Raider), Rupesh (Raider), Shivansh Thakur (Defender)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price

Player Role Price in Rupees Amirmohammad Zafardanesh All rounder 68 Lakhs Alireza Mirzaeian Raider 16.20 Lakhs Guman Singh Raider 85 Lakhs Mahender Singh Defender 40.25 Lakhs Girish Maruti Ernak Defender 20 Lakhs Visvanath V All rounder 13 Lakhs Saurav Parthe Raider 9 Lakhs Rohit Yadav Raider 9 Lakhs Kunal Raider 9 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Gokulakannan M (Defender), Bittu (Defender), Sombir (Defender), Mukilan Shanmugham (Defender)

Live Streaming and match details of U Mumba

What is the home ground of the U Mumba?

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai is the home ground of PKL franchise U Mumba.

How many matches will U Mumba play at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai?

U Mumba will play four games at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue.

When will the U Mumba play their first game?

U Mumba will begin their campaign on December 02, 2023, against the UP Yoddhas at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Mumbai?

The PKL 2023 will reach Mumbai on January 05, 2023, with the first match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls.

Where will the U Mumba’s matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

U Mumba’s matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India.

Where can people livestream U Mumba’s matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream U Mumba’s matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.