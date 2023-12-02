Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

PKL 2023: U Mumba full list of players, price and live stream details

Finalists in the first three seasons, U Mumba have one title to their name and have reached the playoffs on five occasions. They would be looking to end their title drought

U Mumba, PKL

Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

U Mumba have retained their skipper Surinder Singh and main raiders Jai Bhagwan and Sachin as well. However, having bought fresh talents in Zafaradanesh from Iran and Guman Singh and Mahender Singh domestically, the team from Mumbai would be looking to cover all ends and go big this time around.
 
Check PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

Finalists in the first three seasons, U Mumba have one title to their name and have reached the playoffs on five occasions as well. Their last appearance in the top four was in the 2021-22 season. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

2022-23 was the worst-ever season for Mumba. However, Surinder was outstanding as a defender and now with two more Iranians to be alongside him, Mumba would hope that a different mindset will change things for them. 

Retained Players: Surinder Singh (Defender), Rinku (Defender), Jai Bhagwan (Raider), Heidarali Ekrami (Raider), Shivam (Raider), Sachin (Raider), Pranay Vinay Rane (Raider), Rupesh (Raider), Shivansh Thakur (Defender)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price 

Player Role Price in Rupees
     
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh All rounder 68 Lakhs
Alireza Mirzaeian Raider 16.20 Lakhs
Guman Singh Raider 85 Lakhs
Mahender Singh Defender 40.25 Lakhs
Girish Maruti Ernak Defender 20 Lakhs
Visvanath V All rounder 13 Lakhs
Saurav Parthe Raider 9 Lakhs
Rohit Yadav Raider 9 Lakhs
Kunal Raider 9 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Gokulakannan M (Defender), Bittu (Defender), Sombir (Defender), Mukilan Shanmugham (Defender)

Live Streaming and match details of U Mumba

What is the home ground of the U Mumba?

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai is the home ground of PKL franchise U Mumba. 

How many matches will U Mumba play at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai?

U Mumba will play four games at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue. 

When will the U Mumba play their first game?

U Mumba will begin their campaign on December 02, 2023, against the UP Yoddhas at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. 

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

PKL 2023: UP Yoddhas full list of players, price and live streaming details

PKL 2023-24: U Mumba retain Surinder Singh as skipper, launch new jersey

PKL 2023-24: Joginder Narwal named Dabang Delhi's assistant coach

PKL 2023-24: Pawan, Fazel praise each other ahead of season opener


When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Mumbai?

The PKL 2023 will reach Mumbai on January 05, 2023, with the first match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls. 

Where will the U Mumba’s matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

U Mumba’s matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India. 

Where can people livestream U Mumba’s matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream U Mumba’s matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. 

Topics : U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi BS Web Reports Kabaddi auctions

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon