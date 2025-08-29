PKL 2025 schedule, squads, teams, new kabaddi rules, live streaming

The 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2025) begins on National Sports Day (August 29). The return of India’s grassroots sport — kabaddi — will feature four significant changes.

As Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas prepare to clash in the PKL 2025 opener, fans should know the revamped rules, revised points system, and more.

Why have the organisers made changes?

After lacklustre fan engagement in the previous edition, the number of games has been reduced from 132 to 108. This move is aimed at keeping the 12 franchises’ players fitter over the course of the tournament.