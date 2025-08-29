PKL 2025 schedule, squads, teams, new kabaddi rules, live streaming

- No tied matches: In Season 12, there will be no ties in league-stage matches. Every match will have a decisive result. If scores remain level at the end of regulation time, a Golden Raid will determine the winner. Earlier, this rule applied only to knockout matches.
- Simpler points system: With no tied matches, the winner of a game will now earn two points, while the losing side will get none. Previously, both teams shared points in the event of a tie, and a team losing by fewer than seven points also received a point.
- Redefined playoffs: The playoff structure has been overhauled to give more teams a chance at the title while still rewarding the top finishers. A team finishing eighth in the league stage can now aim for the trophy — but only by surviving six consecutive knockout games: a play-in, three eliminators, a qualifier, and the final.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025 full schedule
|PKL 2025 matches list
|Date
|Match
|City
|Venue
|August 29, Friday
|Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|August 30, Saturday
|Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|August 31, Sunday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 1, Monday
|Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 2, Tuesday
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 3, Wednesday
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 4, Thursday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 5, Friday
|U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 6, Saturday
|Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 7, Sunday
|Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 8, Monday
|Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 9, Tuesday
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriorz
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 10, Wednesday
|U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 11, Thursday
|U Mumba vs Patna Pirates
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants
|Vizag
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|September 12, Friday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 13, Saturday
|UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 15, Monday
|Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 16, Tuesday
|UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 17, Wednesday
|Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 18, Thursday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 19, Friday
|Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 20, Saturday
|Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 22, Monday
|Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 23, Tuesday
|Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 25, Thursday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 27, Saturday
|Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas
|Jaipur
|SMS Stadium
|September 29, Monday
|UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants
|Chennai
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers
|Chennai
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium
|September 30, Tuesday
|Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
|Chennai
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium
|Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan
|Chennai
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium
TAP HERE TO DOWNLOAD PKL 2025 FULL SCHEDULE
PKL 2025 LIVE STREAMING and TELECAST DETAILS
- Live Telecast in India: All matches will air on the Star Sports Network.
- Live Streaming in India: Available on the JioHotstar app and website.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app