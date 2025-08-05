PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

Tamil Thalaivas arrive in PKL 2025 looking to rewrite their story and capture a first-ever championship. The Chennai based franchise has made a bold statement off the mat by appointing the highly respected, two-time title-winning coach Sanjeev Baliyan, hoping his proven expertise will finally bring playoff consistency to a side that has qualified only once since its 2017 debut. The Thalaivas have put together arguably their most talented squad yet, featuring marquee raiding duo Arjun Deshwal (₹1.405 crore) and Pawan Sehrawat, supported by Narender and several promising raiders.
Moreover, their defence, anchored by captain Sagar Rathee and new recruits including Nitesh Kumar and Iranian international Alireza Khalili, aims for solidity, though cover defence inexperience is a concern. With youth, star power, and a champion’s coach, Tamil Thalaivas are primed to challenge for a deep playoff run in 2025, energising their loyal fan base with renewed hope.
PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad
Moein Shafaghi, Himanshu, Sagar, Nitesh Kumar, Narender, Ronak, Vishal Chahal, Aashish, Anuj Kaluram Gawade, Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Alireza Khalili, Mohit, Suresh Jadhav
PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|August 29, 2025
|Match 1
|Telugu Titans
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|August 31, 2025
|Match 5
|Tamil Thalaivas
|U Mumba
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 06, 2025
|Match 18
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 12, 2025
|Match 30
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Bengal Warriorz
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 16, 2025
|Match 36
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Bengaluru Bulls
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 19, 2025
|Match 42
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 20, 2025
|Match 44
|Haryana Steelers
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 22, 2025
|Match 46
|Tamil Thalaivas
|UP Yoddhas
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 27, 2025
|Match 52
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|October 01, 2025
|Match 58
|U Mumba
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 03, 2025
|Match 62
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Haryana Steelers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 05, 2025
|Match 66
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 07, 2025
|Match 69
|Patna Pirates
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 11, 2025
|Match 78
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Puneri Paltan
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 14, 2025
|Match 84
|UP Yoddhas
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 15, 2025
|Match 87
|Gujarat Giants
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 17, 2025
|Match 92
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 21, 2025
|Match 100
|Bengal Warriorz
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
Also Read
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Tamil Thalaivas matches
When will PKL 2025 begin?
PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
When will Tamil Thalaivas play their first match in PKL 2025?
Tamil Thalaivas will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Telugu Titans on August 29 in the opening game of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
How many matches will Tamil Thalaivas play in PKL 2025?
Tamil Thalaivas will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
Where to watch live telecast of Tamil Thalaivas matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All PKL 2025 matches of Tamil Thalaivas will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Tamil Thalaivas matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All PKL 2025 matches of Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.