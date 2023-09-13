WhatsApp introduces Channels for instant celebrity and news updates

Messaging platform WhatsApp has announced the launch of Channels, a one-way broadcast tool designed for receiving updates about celebrities and organisations. Channels, available in 150 countries, including India, has secured partnerships with notable figures such as the Indian Cricket team, actors Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, and many others.

Meta-owned WhatsApp also revealed that thousands of organizations, artists, sports teams, and thought leaders have already joined Channels.

For those seeking instant news and updates about their favorite artists, athletes, or personalities, Channels will serve as the platform for receiving instant and up-to-date information. Alongside the launch, Mark Zuckerberg also introduced his own WhatsApp Channel.

Channels will operate separately from chats, allowing users to choose whom they want to follow and who can see their updates. WhatsApp has assured users that their personal details, such as phone numbers and profile pictures, will not be shared with the Channels they follow. The only instance where a user's name and number will be visible on a Channel is if they are already in the contact list of the Channel's creator.

Moreover, anyone can create Channels without disclosing their identity. Currently, Channels are primarily for celebrities and personalities, but the option for anyone to create Channels will be available soon.

"We’re building Channels in a new tab called Updates - where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow - separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities," stated a company release.

Also Read Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations 'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores ESR Group to invest Rs 360 cr to build 57 acre logistic park in Odisha Bombay Dyeing to sell 22 acre plot for Rs 5,200 cr to Japan's Sumitomo GMR Group bags Rs 2,470 cr order to install smart meters in Uttar Pradesh Amazon Web Services signs pact with Isro, IN-SPACe to advance capabilities General Datatech to expand India operations, double headcount in 1 year

WhatsApp's blog also clarified that if a user decides not to follow any channels, their existing WhatsApp experience will remain unchanged. Users cannot be added to a channel without their consent, and they will only receive updates from the channels they choose to follow. WhatsApp will not recommend channels based on users' personal messaging activity, which remains private and end-to-end encrypted. Additionally, it's simple for users to unfollow a channel at any time.

By default, Channel notifications are muted.

From a brand engagement perspective, WhatsApp is offering one of the largest user bases for companies and celebrities to engage with their audience. Responding to questions about the relevance of adding another platform when Instagram already allows users to create their own platforms, a senior executive from a marketing firm noted, "As a habit, how many times do you check Instagram compared to WhatsApp? Instagram perhaps 10-15 times a day, but WhatsApp is perhaps almost every other minute."

The BCCI expressed its enthusiasm for partnering with WhatsApp on the launch of Channels. They plan to leverage Channels for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, starting in October, to generate excitement and support among fans.

"Diljit Dosanjh, an artist, also shared his excitement about WhatsApp Channels, stating that he now has a place to share important updates about his life and express himself using all the features he loves on WhatsApp, such as videos, photos, or polls, not just with people close to him, but with his larger extended community," the statement read.