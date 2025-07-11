Friday, July 11, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing to host India-exclusive Phone 3 'drop event' on July 12: Details

Nothing to host India-exclusive Phone 3 'drop event' on July 12: Details

Nothing will host a special drop event for the Phone 3 on July 12 in Bengaluru, offering early access to the device and complimentary Nothing Headphone 1 to first 100 customers

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced an “exclusive drop event” for its new Phone 3 flagship smartphone. Set to take place on July 12 at UB City in Bengaluru, the company says this event will offer attendees the chance to purchase the Phone (3) before it goes on general sale. As an added perk, the first 100 customers to buy the Phone 3 at the event will receive the new Nothing Headphone 1 at no extra cost. The event begins at 7 PM and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nothing Phone drop event: Details

  • Date: July 12, 2025
  • Time: 7PM
  • Venue: UB City, Bengaluru

Nothing Phone 3: Price and general availability

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999
Nothing Phone 3 is already available for pre-booking in India, while general availability starts July 15 on ecommerce platform Flipkart, quick commerce platform Flipkart Minutes, and select retail stores including Croma and Vijay Sales.
 

Nothing Phone 3: Details

Nothing is positioning the Phone 3 as its first full-fledged flagship, building on its hallmark transparent design language. The Phone 3 introduces a new "Glyph Matrix" system on the rear, replacing the previous Glyph Interface LED arrangement. This matrix display supports app-specific alerts, contact-based notifications, live progress indicators, and a suite of mini features collectively branded as “Glyph Toys.” These include tools and games such as Glyph Mirror, Digital Clock, Spin the Bottle, and others.

The device also comes with AI-driven features, such as Essential Search, a universal smart bar that helps users search across contacts, media, and files while also handling general queries. Another new feature is Flip to Record, which allows automatic transcription and summarisation of meetings.
 
Specifications: 
  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 2800x1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPS)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP (EIS)
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 65W wired, 15W wireless
  • OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5

Nothing Headphone 1: Details

  • Price: Rs 21,999
Nothing’s first over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1, were developed in partnership with UK-based audio specialist KEF. The headphones offer features like active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and AI capabilities via ChatGPT and the company’s own Essential Space assistant. 
The Nothing Headphone 1 will be available in India starting July 15 on ecommerce platforms Flipkart and Myntra, quick-commerce platform Flipkart Minutes, and select retailers including Vijay Sales and Croma.

Topics : Nothing Flagship smartphones headphones and earphones

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

