Redmi 15 5G phone with 7000mAh battery now available in India: Check price

The Redmi 15 5G smartphone is now on sale in India. Launched earlier this month, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. Priced from Rs 14,999, the smartphone features a 50MP main camera and includes several AI-based tools for photo editing.
Redmi 15 5G: Price and availability
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 16,999
- Colours: Frosted White, Midnight Black and Sandy Purple
The smartphone is now available for purchase through the company’s official website, Mi Home, ecommerce platform Amazon, and select retail outlets.
Redmi 15 5G: Details
The Redmi 15 5G features a 6.9-inch Adaptive Sync FHD+ display that supports refresh rates of up to 144Hz in specific scenarios. It has also received TUV Rheinland triple certification for eye protection. For audio, the device is fitted with Dolby-certified speakers that the company claims can deliver up to 200 per cent volume output.
Also Read
It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC) paired with up to 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded virtually up to 16GB. Storage options go up to 256GB based on UFS 2.2. Powering the smartphone is a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging and 18W reverse wired charging support. A 33W charger is included in the box.
For photography, the Redmi 15 5G carries a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, along with an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone also comes with several AI-driven photography and editing tools such as AI Erase, AI Sky, AI Beauty, and classic film-style filters. On the software side, it runs Android 15 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2, and supports Google Gemini AI as well as gesture-based Circle to Search functionality.
Redmi 15 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch Adaptive Sync display, FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary camera
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 33W wired, 18W reverse wired charging
- OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2