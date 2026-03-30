Blaupunkt launches Rock & Roll Ibiza party speaker in India: Price, details

Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza is available for purchase from the company’s official website, select online platforms, and select offline retail stores across India.

Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza: Details

According to Blaupunkt, the key highlight of the speaker is its integrated recording function, which lets users capture karaoke sessions, voice recordings, or live music by plugging in a USB drive. The company says this feature is aimed at users who want to save performances without needing external recording equipment.

The speaker delivers 180W RMS output and features dual 8-inch woofers along with tweeters. Blaupunkt claims this setup is tuned to offer deep bass and clear vocals. It also includes multiple sound modes, EQ controls, and a bass boost function, along with an animated display panel.