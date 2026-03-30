WhatsApp is testing a dedicated CarPlay experience for iPhone users: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a native CarPlay app for iPhone users to make messaging and calling more accessible while driving. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being tested with iOS beta users and brings a proper app interface to CarPlay. Instead of relying only on Siri for voice-based interactions, users can now view recent chats, choose contacts, and initiate messages or calls directly from their car’s display. The update is expected to offer a more structured and controlled experience, while still keeping safety in mind by limiting full chat access.

Native WhatsApp CarPlay app in iOS: What is it

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing early support for a native CarPlay app. This version likely includes light and dark modes and focuses on essential messaging and calling features to avoid distracting drivers. As of now, WhatsApp on CarPlay relied entirely on Siri. Users could listen to incoming messages and reply using voice commands, but they could not access chats or browse conversations.

One of the key additions is a chat list screen. As reported, the screen shows recent conversations from the past few weeks, helping users quickly identify contacts they’ve interacted with. The list typically covers interactions from the past 20 to 25 days. However, users cannot open full conversations to read chat history, which reportedly aligns with safety considerations while driving.

Instead, they can select a contact to send a message or use the “New Message” option to reach someone not listed. The report added that users can also filter unread messages, which are marked with a blue dot for easier visibility.

ALSO READ: OnePlus India shifts to online-first model, to exit offline retail: Report The app reportedly also includes a call history tab where users can see incoming, outgoing, and missed calls, along with details like contact names and timestamps. Users can return calls directly from this screen. Another tab highlights favourite contacts, allowing quicker access to frequently contacted people. From here, users can start a message or call without searching through the full list.

Limited rollout for now

WhatsApp for CarPlay is currently available only to beta testers using the TestFlight app. The report noted that the feature is still under development, meaning it may have bugs or missing elements. A wider public release is expected once the app becomes stable.