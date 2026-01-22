Adobe to soon let AI turn documents into presentations, podcasts: Details

Adobe is expanding its use of artificial intelligence (AI) across Acrobat and Express with new tools for everyday document tasks. The updates cover areas such as creating presentations, editing PDFs, summarising long files and collaborating with others, without the need for advanced design or technical skills. Users will be able to turn existing documents into presentations, convert written material into podcast-style audio summaries and edit PDFs using simple text-based commands. Adobe is also improving file organisation and sharing through shared workspaces, reducing the need to switch between multiple apps and formats.

Adobe’s update: What’s coming

Turning documents into presentations

One of the key additions is a “generate presentation” feature in Acrobat, Adobe’s PDF viewer and editor. Users can upload files such as reports, product documents, or web pages and ask AI to create a presentation outline. Once the outline is ready, the tool can turn it into a full presentation.

The design side is handled by Adobe Express, which offers ready-made presentation templates. Users can choose slide length and tone, then edit text, images, or layouts without leaving Acrobat. Images or videos can also be added using built-in tools or content from Adobe Stock. The feature is meant for users who need quick presentations without advanced design skills.

Editing PDFs using chat

Adobe is also adding chat-based AI to Acrobat. This allows users to make changes to PDFs by typing simple instructions. Tasks like deleting pages, removing text or images, adding passwords, or inserting e-signatures can be done through chat prompts. The Help panel will also use chat to guide users through common problems step by step.

Creating podcasts from documents

Another new feature lets users turn documents into podcast-style audio summaries. By uploading notes, reports, or meeting transcripts into Acrobat, users can ask AI to generate an audio version they can listen to on the go. This will let users prepare for meetings, catch up on missed information or review long documents more easily.

The same tool can also be used for personal content, such as converting guides, newsletters, or updates into short audio summaries.

Collaboration tools in Acrobat

Adobe is expanding collaboration features through PDF Spaces in Acrobat. Users can organise files, invite others to add documents, leave comments, and share feedback in one place. This is designed to help teams review information faster and make decisions without switching between multiple apps.

Availability

The new features are available through Acrobat Studio, which combines Adobe’s PDF tools, shared workspaces, and AI-based assistants in one place. The aim is to let people manage documents, create content, and collaborate across work, study, and personal tasks.