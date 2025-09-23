Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Windows 11: Soon, you can set videos wallpapers without third-party apps

Windows 11: Soon, you can set videos wallpapers without third-party apps

Reportedly, Windows 11 is testing video wallpapers, reviving Vista's DreamScene with MP4 and MKV support, offering a native alternative to Wallpaper Engine

Windows 11

Windows 11

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is set to bring back a long-discontinued customisation feature on Windows: video wallpapers. According to leaked images, Windows 11 is testing the option to set videos such as MP4 and MKV files as desktop wallpapers. The feature revives the spirit of DreamScene, introduced in Windows Vista, which allowed animated backgrounds but was later discontinued.

Video wallpapers on Windows 11: Details

As reported by The Verge, the new feature works in a manner similar to third-party apps such as Wallpaper Engine, one of the most popular apps on Steam. Once enabled, users can select a video file that plays in the background whenever the desktop is visible. This would give users a native alternative to Wallpaper Engine, reducing reliance on external software.
 
 
DreamScene was initially launched as a Windows Vista Ultimate exclusive but was never carried forward to Windows 7. With Windows 11, Microsoft appears to be reviving the concept with broader support and better integration. Screenshots suggest support for both MP4 and MKV formats, offering users more flexibility to personalise their desktops with animated visuals. 

Also Read

Microsoft Windows Insider update for Notepad and Paint

Microsoft to power free-to-use NotePad on Windows with AI tools: What's new

AbilResume apps from Android phone on PC

Microsoft explores Android apps continuity feature on Windows 11: Know more

Microsoft Windows 11 SE

Windows 11 SE: Microsoft sets 2026 expiry date on its ChromeOS competitor

Windows 11 new update (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft details on-device AI capabilities coming with Windows 11 update

Tech Wrap July 22

Tech Wrap July 22: Pixel 10 series, ASUS Vivobook 14, WhatsApp on Windows

Availability

Microsoft has reportedly been experimenting with animated wallpapers for some time. Earlier prototypes of dynamic wallpapers were expected in 2023 but never made it to stable Windows 11 builds. Currently, the video wallpaper feature is hidden in preview builds and requires insider access and manual tweaks to enable.
 
There is no confirmed timeline for public rollout, but the addition could mark the return of one of Windows’ most nostalgic customisation features, updated for a modern audience. 
 

Related news

 
Microsoft has started expanding access to its AI-powered assistant, Gaming Copilot, on Windows 11. The feature, tested earlier, is now rolling out to PC players globally, with availability in all regions except China. According to Microsoft’s Xbox press release, the Gaming Copilot will also arrive on the Xbox mobile app for iOS and Android in October.

More From This Section

OnePlus 15 reportedly seen in China ahead of launch

OnePlus 15: OnePlus 13s-like camera plateau, ceramic coating expected

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour

Apple iPhone Air: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

Oppo Find X9 Series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500

OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 confirmed: What to expect

Samsung Fab Grab Fest

Samsung Fab Grab fest begins: Discounts, offer details, availability, more

iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26.1 developer beta: What's new and how to update

Topics : Tech News Latest Technology News Windows 11 Laptops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon