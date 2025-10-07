Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Moto G06 Power 4G launched with 120Hz display, 7000mAh battery at Rs 7,499

Moto G06 Power 4G launched with 120Hz display, 7000mAh battery at Rs 7,499

Moto G06 Power 4G with 7000mAh battery, 50MP camera, and 120Hz display launched in India at Rs 7,499. Sale starts on October 11

Moto G06 Power

Moto G06 Power

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Moto G06 Power. The 4G smartphone features a 7000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, and a 50MP camera. It sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate and water touch technology.

Moto G06 Power 4G: Price and availability

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,499
  • Colours: PANTONE curated Tapestry, Laurel Oak, and Tendril
The Moto G06 Power 4G will go on sale starting October 11. It will be available via Motorola’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores. 
 

Moto G06 Power 4G: Design and display

The Moto G06 Power 4G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It features water touch technology, allowing users to operate the phone even with wet fingers.

Also Read

Tech Wrap September 5

Tech Wrap Sept 5: Moto Book 60 Pro, Lava Bold N1, Adobe Premiere on iPhone

Motorola unveils Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop's Swarovski edition: Price, offers

Motorola unveils Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop's Swarovski edition: Price, offers

Tech Wrap August 28

Tech Wrap Aug 28: Samsung Galaxy event, Amazfit fitness trackers, WhatsApp

Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass

Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass launched with AI calling features: Price, specs

Moto Tag

Moto Tag app update with UWB support, battery improvement rolled out widely

 
The phone has an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water and comes in a vegan leather finish. For audio, it features Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with bass boost for an enhanced listening experience.

Moto G06 Power 4G: Performance and software

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, the smartphone comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of storage. It runs on Android 15 with Motorola’s My UX custom interface, allowing users to personalise their experience.
 
The device supports gesture-based features such as Circle to Search and Moto Gestures—users can flip the phone to enable Do Not Disturb or take screenshots with a simple motion.

Moto G06 Power 4G: Camera features

The smartphone houses a 50MP quad pixel main camera with an ambient light sensor, supported by AI-powered Portrait mode and Auto Night Vision for improved low-light photography. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front camera.

Moto G06 Power 4G: Battery and charging

The Moto G06 Power 4G is equipped with a massive 7000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 65 hours of battery life. It supports 20W Turbopower fast charging for quick top-ups.

Moto G06 Power 4G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme
  • RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 20W Turbopower
  • Operating system: Android 15 with My UX
  • Weight: 220g
  • Protection: IP64 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

More From This Section

Vivo V60e smartphone

Vivo V60e 5G launched with 200MP camera, 90W charging at Rs 29,999: Specs

Realme15x 5G

Realme 15x with 7000mAh battery, dual 50MP camera launched: Price, specs

Beats Powerbeats Fit

Apple-owned Beats launches Powerbeats Fit in India: Check price, features

CMF Headphone Pro

CMF Headphone Pro launched globally, India availability delayed: Details

SanDisk Creator Phone SSD with MagSafe, SanDisk Creator microSD card

SanDisk launches Creator series storage devices: MagSafe SSD, microSD cards

Topics : Motorola Motorola India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon