NoiseFit Endeavour Pro rugged smartwatch launched: Check price, features

Priced at Rs 9,999, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro smartwatch features a titanium alloy bezel and offers dual-band GPS with five-satellite support for location tracking

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian consumer electronics brand Noise has launched its NoiseFit Endeavour Pro smartwatch with a rugged design. The company stated that it is an “adventure-grade” smartwatch that brings advanced durability and tracking features to the wrist. It features a titanium alloy bezel and offers dual-band GPS with five-satellite support for location tracking.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Price and availability

Noise said that the new NoiseFit Endeavour Pro smartwatch will be available at a special launch price of Rs 9,999 from September 11 on the company’s website, e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retailers such as Reliance Digital and Croma.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Details

The highlight of the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro smartwatch is its rugged construction. The smartwatch features a titanium alloy bezel with a design inspired by adventure watches. The company said that it is built to survive over 2,000 drops, stay watertight up to 164 feet, and function in extreme temperatures ranging from -5°C to 50°C. It also comes with a built-in 2W flashlight for late evening hikes. 
 

  The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display that offers 1,000 nits of brightness that the company said makes the screen readable even under direct sunlight. On the battery front, the smartwatch has a claimed standby battery life of up to 28 days.
 
As for the features, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro comes with dual-band GPS with five-satellite support which is said to ensure more accurate location tracking and navigation. It is combined with a nine-axis motion sensor that helps the watch to adapt to all terrains. The watch also offers preloaded training courses for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, the smartwatch syncs with platforms like Strava, Apple Health, and the NoiseFit App for health and fitness tracking.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Features

  • 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness
  • Titanium alloy bezel
  • Up to 28 days standby battery life
  • 2W built in flashlight
  • Dual-band GPS with five-satellite support
  • Compatible with NoiseFit App, Strava, and Apple Health
  • Colours: Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

