Samsung Galaxy F17 5G with 5000mAh battery launched: Check specs, price

Expanding its Galaxy F-series lineup in India, Samsung has launched the Galaxy F17 5G. Powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, the phone comes with a 5000mAh battery and boasts AI features such as Gemini Live and Circle to Search. It is available in Violet Pop and Neo Black colour options. Here are the details:
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Variants and introductory price
- 4GB + 128GB: Rs 13,999
- 6GB + 128GB: Rs 15,499
- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 16,999
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Availability and launch offers
The Galaxy F17 5G is available for purchase on Samsung’s official website, Flipkart, and at select retail stores. Customers can avail a Rs 500 cashback on select bank cards and opt for no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Details
The Galaxy F17 5G measures 7.5mm in thickness, which Samsung claims makes it the slimmest smartphone in its segment. It features a 6.7-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display, paired with Gorilla Glass Victus for protection, and carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
It is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB). For imaging, the device has a 50MP OIS-enabled primary camera, supported by an ultra-wide lens and a macro lens, along with a 13MP front camera.
The 5000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging. On the software front, Samsung has promised six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.
Other features include Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay, and a new on-device Voice Mail feature developed in India to enhance calling.
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED
- Processor: Exynos 1330
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 2TB)
- Rear Camera: 50MP OIS main + ultrawide + macro
- Front Camera: 13MP
- Battery: 5000mAh with 25W charging
- Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus, IP54 rating
- Thickness: 7.5mm