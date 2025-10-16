Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asus ROG Xbox Ally series available for purchase in India: Watch hands-on

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handhelds, powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 chips with Xbox integration, are now available for purchase in India

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The new handheld gaming consoles from ASUS — ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X — are now available for purchase in India. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Series processors, both handhelds run an Xbox interface layered over Windows 11, offering a hybrid console-PC experience. The ROG Ally X comes with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while the standard ROG Ally is equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X: Price, availability and offers

  • ROG Xbox Ally X: Rs 1,14,990 onwards
  • ROG Xbox Ally: Rs 69,990 onwards
Both the devices are now available for purchase in India through the following channels:
 
  • Online: ASUS eShop, Amazon India
  • Offline: ASUS/ROG exclusive stores, ASUS Hybrid Store, Vijay Sales, and select retail stores
As for the offers, customers purchasing either of the handheld devices can avail bank cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on select cards. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to nine months. The handheld also comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription. 

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Key features

According to ASUS, the ROG Xbox Ally X delivers up to a 30 per cent performance increase when compared to the ROG Ally while playing games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Doom: The Dark Ages. Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally is said to achieve a 20 per cent performance boost over the ROG Ally when running games like Forza Horizon 5 and Gears of War: Reloaded. Below are some of the other notable features of these upcoming handhelds.

  Both handhelds integrate several new Xbox-centric gaming enhancements:
  • Xbox full-screen mode limits background processes to prioritise gaming performance.
  • A dedicated Xbox button provides quick access to the Game Bar overlay, system settings, and social features.
  • The unified gaming library brings together Xbox, Game Pass, and third-party PC games under a single hub.
  • Multiple play modes support native gameplay, Xbox Cloud Gaming (in supported regions), and Xbox Remote Play.
  • The new Handheld Compatibility Program categorises games as Handheld Optimised or Mostly Compatible, adding a Windows Performance Fit indicator for smoother setup.
  • AI and performance upgrades include Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) for real-time upscaling, AI highlight reels for automatic game clip recording, and advanced shader delivery to reduce launch-time stutter.

ROG Xbox Ally X: Specifications

  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home 
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme
  • RAM: 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 
  • Storage: 1TB M.2 2280 SSD 
  • Display: 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium (Variable Refresh Rate), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus plus DXC Anti-Reflection 
  • IO Ports: 1x USB4 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 compatible), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack 
  • Connectivity: WiFi 6E (2x2) + Bluetooth 5.4 
  • Dimension: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm 
  • Weight: 715g 
  • Battery: 80Wh 
  • Charging: ROG Xbox Ally X 65W charger stand
  • Comfort and input: Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Centre button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analogue sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU

ROG Xbox Ally: Specifications

  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home 
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 A 
  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5-6400 
  • Storage: 512 GB M.2 2280 SSD
  • Display: 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium (Variable Refresh Rate), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus plus DXC Anti-Reflection
  • IO Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Connectivity: WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 
  • Dimension: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm 
  • Weight: 670g 
  • Battery: 60Wh 
  • Charging: ROG Xbox Ally 65W charger stand 
  • Comfort and input: Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analogue triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Centre button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analogue sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU

ASUS Xbox Ally series: Hands-on

 

