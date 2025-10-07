Nothing introduces call recording in Essential Space app for Phone 3 series

Nothing has announced that it has begun rolling out a call recording feature via the Essential Space app for the Nothing Phone 3 series smartphones. In a post on X, Nothing announced that call recording is now rolling out to eligible smartphones on the Essential Space app. Users will be able to start call recording on eligible Nothing phones by pressing and holding the Essential Key, situated on the side of the device, while being on a call with someone. Alternatively, users may also tap on the recording button, which appears in the notification tray.
Additionally, when users revisit the audio recording in the Essential Space app, then along with the audio file, they will also get a summary of that call and a detailed view of all the main topics discussed during the call.
Nothing has noted that this is not a manual update, and the feature will be available in India via an automatic rollout by October 7.
Nothing Essential Space call recording: Eligible phones
- Nothing Phone 3
- Nothing Phone 3a
- Nothing Phone 3a Pro
This has been rolled out in countries like India, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UK.
At the moment, it remains unclear whether the feature will be expanded to older Nothing Phones or not.
What is Essential Space on Nothing Phone
Essential Space is Nothing’s AI-powered productivity hub, built directly into Android-based Nothing OS. Accessed via the dedicated Essential Key on eligible smartphone models, it acts like an extended memory for the device, letting users capture voice notes, screenshots, and other content. The AI processes this information to generate summaries, organise tasks, and provide actionable suggestions, making it a central tool for daily productivity.
First introduced with the Phone 3a series, Essential Space continues to receive updates that enhance its capabilities. On devices like the Phone 3, 3a, and 3a Pro, users open the app by pressing the customisable hardware Essential Key.
What is Nothing Essential
Beyond Essential Space, Nothing is developing Essential, an AI platform intended as the foundation for a future AI-native operating system, Essential OS. The platform emphasises personalisation and adaptability rather than standardised apps. At its core are Essential apps, which allow users to create custom tools using natural language prompts. For instance, users can instruct the AI to compile receipts into a weekly PDF or produce a one-page call brief from calendar entries and messages.
These apps can be added to the home screen for highly personalised, task-specific workflows. Nothing positions this approach as a way to turn foundational AI into practical tools for everyday life, moving away from the traditional one-size-fits-all app model.