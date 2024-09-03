Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S24 FE likely to launch soon: Check expected specs and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE likely to launch soon: Check expected specs and more

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e chip, an underclocked version of the Exynos 2400 that powers the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is expected to launch its Fan Edition (FE) variant of the flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone in the coming months. The anticipated Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a design similar to the Galaxy S24 smartphone with minor changes such as thicker bezels around the display. 

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed its existence, the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone has appeared on various certification databases, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: What to expect
Samsung’s Fan Edition models generally offer features and specifications similar to the flagship counterpart. However, Galaxy FE smartphones are much more competitively priced and offer a less premium feel. The anticipated Galaxy S24 FE would likely be a similar case.

More From This Section

OnePlus Nord Buds 3

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 to launch in India on September 17: What to expect

iPhone

Apple might discontinue these iPhones, iPads, Watch after September 9 event

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Vivo T3 Pro 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, specs

Recall on Copilot PCs

Recall feature on Copilot+ PCs can not be uninstalled, Microsoft confirms

PremiumUnion Budget, Budget 2024, mobile phones, smartophone, telecom

Luxury lift: Sales of smartphones over Rs 1 lakh surge, buck mkt trend


Design: The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to look similar to the regular Galaxy S24 with a vertically aligned triple camera set up at the back and a flat aluminium frame. However, the smartphone is expected to feature a plastic body and more prominent bezels around the display. Additionally, the smartphone will likely be offered in more vibrant colours such as yellow, light green, light blue, grey, and black.

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel would likely reach a peak brightness level of 1900 nits.
Performance: Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 FE with the Exynos 2400e chip, which is likely an underclocked version of the Exynos 2400, which powers the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models. The smartphone is also expected to come with Galaxy A features such as Live Translate, Generative Edit, Interpreter, Summariser out of the box.

Battery: The Galaxy S24 FE smartphone would likely be powered by a 4,565mAh battery which is slightly bigger than its predecessor. However, it is expected to support the same 25W wired charging support.

Camera: Galaxy S24 FE’s primary camera is expected to be a 50MP ISOCELL GN3 sensor which would likely be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zooming capability at sensor level. The smartphone is anticipated to feature a 10MP selfie camera.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Samsung to use Qualcomm chip throughout Galaxy S25 line, Exynos on foldable

Circle to Search

Circle to Search gets support for automatic barcode and QR codes scanning

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

Nokia mobile networks assets said to draw Samsung's preliminary interest

Lenovo Tab P12, Lenovo Tab P12 review, Lenovo tab review, Tab P12 Review, Tab P12, Lenovo Tab, Big screen tablet, android tablet, lenovo tablet big screen

Tablet market grows over 2 times to 1.84 mn, Samsung leads with 48.7% share

Circle to Search

Circle to Search: Google adds option to share selected portion with others

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon