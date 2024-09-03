Samsung Galaxy S24 FE likely to launch soon: Check expected specs and more

Samsung is expected to launch its Fan Edition (FE) variant of the flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone in the coming months. The anticipated Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a design similar to the Galaxy S24 smartphone with minor changes such as thicker bezels around the display.

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed its existence, the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone has appeared on various certification databases, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

Samsung’s Fan Edition models generally offer features and specifications similar to the flagship counterpart. However, Galaxy FE smartphones are much more competitively priced and offer a less premium feel. The anticipated Galaxy S24 FE would likely be a similar case.

Design: The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to look similar to the regular Galaxy S24 with a vertically aligned triple camera set up at the back and a flat aluminium frame. However, the smartphone is expected to feature a plastic body and more prominent bezels around the display. Additionally, the smartphone will likely be offered in more vibrant colours such as yellow, light green, light blue, grey, and black.

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel would likely reach a peak brightness level of 1900 nits.

Performance: Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 FE with the Exynos 2400e chip, which is likely an underclocked version of the Exynos 2400, which powers the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models. The smartphone is also expected to come with Galaxy A features such as Live Translate, Generative Edit, Interpreter, Summariser out of the box.

Battery: The Galaxy S24 FE smartphone would likely be powered by a 4,565mAh battery which is slightly bigger than its predecessor. However, it is expected to support the same 25W wired charging support.

Camera: Galaxy S24 FE’s primary camera is expected to be a 50MP ISOCELL GN3 sensor which would likely be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zooming capability at sensor level. The smartphone is anticipated to feature a 10MP selfie camera.