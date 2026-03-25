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OnePlus 15T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 unveiled: Check specs

OnePlus has launched the 15T in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 7,500mAh battery, and a 165Hz refresh-rate display

OnePlus 15T (Image: OnePlus China)

OnePlus 15T (Image: OnePlus China)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

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China’s OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 15T in its home country as the latest entrant in its flagship portfolio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 7,500mAh battery. It is offered in three colour options — Healing White Chocolate, Relaxing Matcha, Pure Cocoa (translated from Chinese).
 
The OnePlus 15T succeeds the OnePlus 13T, which shares several similarities with the OnePlus 13s, which launched in India later. The company will likely take a similar approach this year, launching the OnePlus 15s in India with a similar display, chip and camera as the OnePlus 15T.
 

OnePlus 15T: Details

The OnePlus 15T features a 6.32-inch FHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM and storage options going up to 1TB UFS 4.1.

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For imaging, the device includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens, along with a 16MP front camera. It runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and is backed by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse charging. The phone measures 8.35mm in thickness, weighs 194 grams, and comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for durability.

OnePlus 15T: Specifications

  • Display: 6.32-inch, FHD+, 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16
  • Battery: 7,500 mAh
  • Charging: 100W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, 50W wireless flash charging, 10W wired reverse charging
  • Thickness: 8.35 mm
  • Weight: 194 grams
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K

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Topics : OnePlus Chinese smartphones Chinese smartphone

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

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