Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: Familiar design meets enhanced software

Samsung's new book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, feels like a more polished version of its predecessor, thanks to minor design adjustments. On the software side, however, there have been significant changes to enhance the user experience, particularly with features tailored to the unique foldable form factor. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be among the best foldable smartphones based solely on its software. However, a smartphone's overall performance is judged on the sum of its specifications. How does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 fare as a complete package? Let us find out:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 retains much of the overall appearance of its predecessor, with only minor design adjustments. A notable change is the boxier, more squared-off frame. The Fold 6 is slightly shorter in height and a bit wider, which should, at least on paper, improve the user experience on the cover display. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor.

Having transitioned from an iPhone 15 to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as my primary device, I found the switch to the foldable form factor less than seamless. The device is thicker and heavier, but I acclimated to it within a few days. The Z Fold 6 does feel bulkier compared to a traditional smartphone; however, the in-hand experience is solid. Despite its sharp edges and box-like design, the device is comfortable to hold, even during extended use. The weight distribution is balanced across both form factors, making it easy to operate with one hand, even when unfolded.

The hinge, though requiring some effort to unfold, feels sturdy and durable. It allows the Z Fold 6 to fold completely flat, eliminating any noticeable “V” gap when closed. However, a small rectangular inlet between the hinge and the rubber bracket can collect some dust on the foldable inner screen when the device is closed. After a month of use, I also noticed slight wear on the plastic brackets flanking the large flexible display, particularly in areas that come into contact with my palms when using the phone in its unfolded state.

Display and Audio

The cover display, a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel, requires some adjustment for those transitioning from a traditional smartphone. Although Samsung claims it is wider than its predecessor, it still feels relatively narrow, particularly when reading or viewing images. However, this may not be a significant concern, as I primarily used this display for checking messages, switching music tracks, and other quick tasks. For its intended purpose, the cover screen delivers a decent HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colours and smooth performance at 120Hz.

The 7.6-inch foldable display, with a QXGA+ resolution, is ideal for watching videos, reading, and even playing select games optimised for its aspect ratio. While both displays support HDR, the larger inner screen is better suited for content consumption, delivering crisper visuals with excellent colour balance and vibrancy. Additionally, multitasking on the main display in a split-screen setup feels intuitive and practical, especially for note-taking while reading. Most apps are well-optimised for the inner display’s aspect ratio, although there are instances where you might find yourself switching between the cover and main displays to find the right fit.

Thanks to the 120Hz support on the larger display, the scrolling experience is smooth and responsive, despite the screen's size. As for the crease, it is noticeable from certain angles, but it did not significantly detract from my experience during the review, even as a first-time foldable user.

In terms of audio performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 impresses with its stereo speaker system. The speakers produce clear and crisp sound with a satisfying thumping effect, making it an excellent choice for watching movies. They also perform well for music playback in a closed room, with sufficient peak volume for indoor use, maintaining consistency across the volume range. The only drawback I encountered was the placement of the speakers. When using the primary display in landscape orientation with the rear camera module facing up—my preferred setup for watching videos and gaming—my palm inadvertently covered both speaker vents, resulting in muffled sound. This issue can be easily remedied by flipping the phone around, though it does require some adjustment.

During voice calls, I experienced no issues with audio quality; however, the inability to answer calls without switching to speaker mode from the main display can be somewhat inconvenient.

Camera

The camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 presents a mixed performance. The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto lens. The primary camera excels at delivering clear and vibrant images with excellent contrast in nearly all lighting conditions. However, performance drops noticeably with the other sensors. The 12MP ultra-wide camera generally maintains consistent colour reproduction, though there are instances where images may appear overexposed in bright conditions. While it captures decent images, they lack the clarity of those from the primary sensor.

The 10MP telephoto lens, offering 3x optical zoom, maintains good colour accuracy and dynamic range, but images can be somewhat grainy, even in broad daylight. In low-light situations, both the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras struggle with clarity, further diminishing their effectiveness.

For selfies, users have multiple options. The device includes two front-facing cameras: a 10MP camera on the cover display and a 4MP camera on the inner main display. The 4MP camera is primarily suitable for video calls, while the 10MP camera captures decent selfies in good lighting conditions. However, a notable advantage is the ability to use the rear cameras for selfies, utilising the cover screen as a preview. This allows for even more versatility, as users can also leverage the telephoto and ultra-wide cameras for self-portraits.

When it comes to videography, the Z Fold 6 allows for 8K video recording at 30 frames per second using the rear camera system, although the 60 fps option is limited to UHD quality. For the front-facing cameras, the 10MP cover camera can shoot up to UHD quality at 60 fps, while the 4MP camera on the main screen is restricted to FHD quality at 60 fps. Additional advanced video options include recording high-bitrate videos, HDR10+ videos, and the choice between zoom-in mic and 360 audio recording. However, it is worth noting that while most of these features are available for both front-facing cameras, HDR10+ recording is not supported on the camera located on the foldable screen.

Performance and Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with 12GB RAM, providing ample performance for managing daily tasks as well as additional workloads. Multitasking is seamless, and you can comfortably play demanding smartphone games without any issues. I particularly enjoyed playing FC Mobile on the main display, which is well-optimised for this form factor. Even at Ultra graphic settings, I experienced no noticeable lag or stutter, and the device remained cool during extended gameplay sessions.

However, while the Z Fold 6 generally manages thermals well during gaming, there are occasions when it can get quite warm. During my camera testing, for instance, continuous shooting in direct sunlight for about 15 minutes caused the smartphone to heat up significantly, leading to a quick drop in battery percentage. Although I did not encounter this issue again, it is worth noting that the device can become warm if the camera is used for longer durations.

Regarding battery performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 4,400 mAh battery can either last through the day or leave you needing a charge, depending on which display you use most. If you primarily rely on the cover display, the smartphone can last a full day with some battery life to spare. However, battery drain is noticeably faster when using the inner display. The support for 25W charging is somewhat disappointing, especially given the phone's premium price point; it takes nearly an hour and a half to fully charge from 10 per cent.

Software

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with support for the standard suite of Galaxy AI features, including Call Assist, Live Translate, and Note Assist. However, it also introduces some new, enjoyable generative AI features.

One standout feature is the “Photo Ambient Wallpaper,” which adds dynamic effects to your static lock screen images. When activated, this feature automatically applies effects to your lock screen image based on the time of day and current weather conditions. For example, you might see animations for rain, a brighter tone during sunny weather, or a darker hue at night.

Another intriguing addition is the “Sketch to Image” feature, accessible from the side panel. This tool opens up an empty canvas where you can draw anything you like and then generate an image based on your sketch in various styles such as Pop Art, Sketch, and Illustration. The system does a commendable job of understanding facial structures and creating images based on them. However, it is less effective when it comes to generating sceneries.

This sketch-to-image functionality is also integrated into the Gallery app, allowing you to draw over an image and ask the AI to add elements to the picture accordingly.

Additionally, Samsung has introduced a “Portrait Studio” effect in the Gallery, which works in the opposite way. With this feature, you can select a face from an image and transform it into a comic character, 3D cartoon, or sketch.

What is good

Build quality and in-hand feel

IP48 durability

Performance

Software optimisation and fun-to-use generative AI features

Seven years of software support

What could have been better

Camera performance

Charging speed: 25W

Pricing: Starts at Rs 164,999