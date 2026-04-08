A debate unscrolled: India weighs social media curbs for children

Thirty years since SixDegrees.com opened an unexplored world rife with potential, social media has raced past all other internet activity to become the most widely used digital service. Today, nearly 97 per cent of all internet users log on to a social media service every day, spending an average of 2.5 hours on the activity, according to the Digital 2026 Global Overview report by We Are Social UK, a London-headquartered agency specialising in social media marketing, strategy, and research.

Among these users are teenagers and young adults, to whom the digital world comes as second nature — to the extent that it often blurs the line between what is real and what is virtual. Hence, the rising concern about its impact on the mental health, self-image, and overall behaviour of this cohort. As a result, several governments have increased their scrutiny of these platforms, their algorithms, and their impact.