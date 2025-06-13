Enterprises will see a comprehensive return on their artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (Gen AI) investments in 18–24 months if they adopt a proper data strategy that involves managing data effectively across siloes, according to IBM.

Streamlining enterprise data, having an AI policy, reskilling people, and driving cultural transformation are often cited as key tenets of becoming an AI-first organisation. These all involve significant heavy lifting, which is why Gen AI adoption among enterprises continues to lag behind market expectations. AI is only as good as the data it is trained on.

“You have to find the right use case, the right model, and your ability to drive returns on the smaller use cases is pretty much prompt, especially for siloed use cases. But as you lay this foundation, the more elaborate and comprehensive you make it, the longer it is going to take for you to see comprehensive returns. I would say it would range anywhere between nine months to 18 to 24 months,” Siddesh Naik, country leader – data, AI & automation, technology group, IBM India, told Business Standard.

ALSO READ: GenAI would've built over a bn apps by 2028: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna Almost 80 per cent of the time is spent on creating the data foundation or data preparation, with only 20 per cent going into the AI part of the journey, he added. The foundation layer has been the missing link for many enterprises, which should be started small and scaled efficiently to reduce the complexity of data consumption. Data strategy, Naik says, is a complex task involving data collection from multiple sources, establishing its quality, transforming it into a standardised format, enforcing policies, and managing data lineage.

“Enterprises must first establish their overall data blueprint. Achieving this cannot happen overnight; each component requires substantial effort. Organisations should adopt a phased approach: first focusing on data collection and quality, followed by data pipelines and ETL processes, then integrating a lakehouse for reporting, and eventually implementing governance and lineage mechanisms. A step-by-step approach ensures a sustainable and scalable data strategy for the enterprise.” A report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said last year that the key factors for scaling AI are largely people- and process-related, including change management, product development, workflow optimisation, AI talent, and governance. Critical technology capabilities include data quality and management, while AI model quality and performance stand out as the top algorithm priority.