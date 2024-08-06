Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Check deals on iPhones, foldables, more

Amazon has kicked off a “Great Freedom Festival” sale in which the e-commerce platform is offering discounts, bank offers, and no-interest equated monthly instalment on a range of smartphones. In the bank offers, Amazon is offering up to 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Moreover, there is an additional discount of up to Rs 500 offered on EMI transactions of nine-month and above on minimum purchase value of Rs 30,000 and above.

While the deals on smartphones span across categories and price segments, there are notable offers on iPhones and foldable devices, too. Here is a detailed look at some of the top offers available during the sale:

Apple iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 is offered at Rs 69,900 onwards, including all applicable deals and bank offers. These deals and offers include Rs 1,000 instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions and an additional Rs 500 discount on nine-month and above EMI transactions. These offers do not require any promo code, but you need to select an eligible card at the time of checkout to avail these.

The iPhone 15 boasts A16 Bionic chip, an enhanced camera system with 4-megapixel main sensor, Dynamic Island, and improved battery life. It's designed for users who want the latest and greatest from Apple, with advancements in performance and camera technology.

Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is available starting at Rs 47,999, including all applicable offers. These deals and offers include Rs 1,000 instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions and an additional Rs 500 discount on nine-month and above EMI transactions. These offers do not require any promo code, but you need to select an eligible card at the time of checkout to avail these.

The iPhone 13 features the A15 Bionic chip, a dual-camera system, and a Retina XDR display. This model is a good choice for those seeking a premium Apple experience at a more affordable price point.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on offer for Rs 24,999 onwards, including all deals. These deals and offers include Rs 1,000 instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions and an additional Rs 500 discount on nine-month and above EMI transactions. These offers do not require any promo code, but you need to select an eligible card at the time of checkout to avail these.

This 2023 fan edition smartphone boasts a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a triple-camera setup, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. For the price, this could be a good option for users who want a high-end Samsung experience on budget.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Priced at Rs 45,999 onwards, including all offers, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra stands out with its unique foldable design. This smartphone features a 6.9-inch pOLED main display and a 3.6-inch external display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and includes a dual-camera system, making it a compelling choice for those interested in foldable technology.

OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open, available from Rs 119,999 onwards with all offers included, is a high-end foldable device. It features a large, foldable AMOLED display, top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a camera system co-engineered in partnership with Hasselblad. This model caters to tech enthusiasts looking for cutting-edge innovation and performance.