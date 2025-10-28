Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models may support full 5G satellite connectivity

Even if Apple introduces support, no service yet offers full 5G satellite internet directly to smartphones. Current iPhone satellite features—such as Emergency SOS, Find My, Messages, and roadside assistance—which are made possible due to the partnership with Globalstar remain limited. The US’ T-Mobile Starlink service, on the other hand, is also limited to select functions and apps. However, both require a clear sky view. iPhones can access high-speed satellite internet when connected to a Starlink dish that provides a Wi-Fi network.

Apple working with T-Mobile and Starlink for satellite internet

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple has been working with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and US carrier T-Mobile to enable Starlink satellite connectivity on iPhones. The companies have reportedly begun internal testing on select iPhone models running iOS 18.3 or later through the T-Mobile Starlink beta programme.

Some users in the beta reportedly received messages from T-Mobile stating, “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.”

The collaboration is aimed at expanding the iPhone’s connectivity beyond terrestrial networks by integrating Starlink’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite infrastructure. Initially, the tests focus on enabling text-based communication over satellite in areas with no cellular coverage. However, this development signals the early groundwork for broader 5G satellite capabilities in upcoming iPhone models. It is possible that if the partnership continues then the iPhone 18 Pro series might find a way to connect to 5G satellite connection without the Starlink dish.