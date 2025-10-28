Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models may support full 5G satellite connectivity

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models may support full 5G satellite connectivity

Apple's next-generation iPhones may connect directly to low Earth orbit satellites, offering uninterrupted 5G access even without cellular coverage

iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue colour
iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue colour
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, likely to be unveiled next year, will reportedly support full 5G satellite internet, and not just the emergency SOS messaging service, Find My, and Roadside Assistance that the existing iPhones offer. According to a report by MacRumors, citing The Information, Apple is preparing to introduce support for 5G networks directly from satellites, rather than cellular tower connection, in upcoming iPhones as early as next year. Additionally, the anticipated foldable iPhone is also expected to join the iPhone 18 Pro series in getting full satellite internet connectivity.
 
Even if Apple introduces support, no service yet offers full 5G satellite internet directly to smartphones. Current iPhone satellite features—such as Emergency SOS, Find My, Messages, and roadside assistance—which are made possible due to the partnership with Globalstar remain limited. The US’ T-Mobile Starlink service, on the other hand, is also limited to select functions and apps. However, both require a clear sky view. iPhones can access high-speed satellite internet when connected to a Starlink dish that provides a Wi-Fi network.

Apple working with T-Mobile and Starlink for satellite internet

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple has been working with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and US carrier T-Mobile to enable Starlink satellite connectivity on iPhones. The companies have reportedly begun internal testing on select iPhone models running iOS 18.3 or later through the T-Mobile Starlink beta programme.
 
Some users in the beta reportedly received messages from T-Mobile stating, “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.”
 
The collaboration is aimed at expanding the iPhone’s connectivity beyond terrestrial networks by integrating Starlink’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite infrastructure. Initially, the tests focus on enabling text-based communication over satellite in areas with no cellular coverage. However, this development signals the early groundwork for broader 5G satellite capabilities in upcoming iPhone models. It is possible that if the partnership continues then the iPhone 18 Pro series might find a way to connect to 5G satellite connection without the Starlink dish.

What full 5G satellite internet means

Full 5G satellite internet refers to high-speed connectivity delivered directly from low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to a smartphone without the need for ground-based cell towers or external equipment. Unlike Apple’s current satellite services that are limited to emergency and text functions, full 5G satellite internet would enable complete access to online services — including web browsing, streaming, voice calls, and app connectivity — even in remote regions.
 
These next-generation networks are expected to rely on constellations of interconnected satellites that provide low-latency, broadband-like coverage across the globe, effectively turning space into a seamless extension of terrestrial 5G infrastructure. 
 

Topics :Apple iPhone5GApple SpaceX

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

