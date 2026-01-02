Apple may launch iPhone Air 2 this year with these 'Pro' upgrades: Details

According to the report, citing The Information, the successor to the iPhone Air is expected to feature a vapour chamber cooling system, similar to what Apple offers on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

This year’s Pro models were the first iPhones to feature a vapour chamber. A vapour chamber is designed to help maintain higher sustained performance while keeping the device cooler. Additionally, it can reduce performance slowdowns during tasks such as gaming or photography.

During the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple said that the vapour chamber is laser-welded into the chassis to move heat away from the A19 Pro chip on the Pro models. This is said to allow the chip to operate at higher performance levels, enabling up to 40 per cent better sustained performance compared with the previous generation.