Apple might launch new Macs, iPads, iPhones and Display in 2026: Report

Apple could be lining up a major refresh across its key product categories in the first half of 2026. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is preparing updates for the iPhone, iPad, MacBook lineup, and even plans to bring out a new external display for Mac users.

What to expect in early 2026

Several products are reportedly in development for release in the first half of next year:

A new MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s upcoming M5 chip. This will likely be the final version with the current design, before Apple switches to OLED screens and new outer casing in a future model.

A refreshed MacBook Air, although specific changes are yet to be revealed.

An updated iPad Air with the M4 chip, but no major design changes expected.

A new entry-level iPad with a faster processor, again without significant design upgrades.

A new iPhone 17e running on the A19 chip, expected to continue the design language of the iPhone 16e.

A new Mac external monitor, which would be Apple’s first since the Studio Display launched in 2022. Technical details are still under wraps, but Gurman suggests it could feature a higher-resolution panel, possibly 7K.